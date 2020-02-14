Full Moon Features. Everything 1/2 Off. 2-12th-19th
Full Moon Features. Everything 1/2 Off. 2-12th-19th
https://www.fullmoondirect.com/
This is what I picked up. All the DVDs were $3.98 each, and I picked up the Creeps Blu ray for free (every day they give away a free item with each order, and yesterday happened to be free Blu ray day). Pretty soon I'll have all the Full Moon dvds.
Haunted Hollywood DVD
Parasite Dolls (aka Dangerous Worry Dolls) DVD
The Disembodied DVD
Cut Throat DVD
Deathbed DVD
Dr. Moreau's House oF Pain DVD
Horrific DVD
The Horrible Doctor Bones DVD
HorrorVision DVD
Murdercycle DVD
Puppet Master: The Legacy DVD
The Possessed DVD
Shrieker DVD
Sideshow DVD
Stitches DVD
Talisman DVD
Tomb Of Terror DVD
Totem DVD
Trancers 6 DVD
The Vault DVD
Petrified DVD
Andromina: The Pleasure Planet DVD
Exotic House Of Wax DVD
Femalien DVD
Femalien 2: The Search for Kara DVD
Huntress: Spirit of the Night
Lolida 2000 DVD
Morgana DVD
Petticoat Planet DVD
The Regina Pierce Affair DVD
Shandra: The Jungle Girl DVD
Veronica 2030 DVD
Trancers 5: Sudden Deth DVD
Zombies Vs. Strippers DVD
The Evil Clergyman DVD
Deported Women of the SS Special Section DVD
Ooga Booga DVD
Unlucky Charms DVD
Trancers: City of Lost Angels DVD
PMS Cop DVD
Puppet Master Axis Termination DVD
The Creeps Blu-ray
