Best Buy DVD Prices (February 11th - 13th, 2020)

   
Best Buy DVD Prices (February 11th - 13th, 2020)
Ford Vs. Ferrai
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

- - -

Ford Vs. Ferrai $19.99

Hell On The Boarder $13.99

The Great War $13.99

JoJo Siwa: D.R.E.A.M. The Concert Experience $11.99

- - -

The Notebook (full screen) $4.99
Critters Attack $9.99

- - -

Minnie's Happy Helpers: Bow Be Mine $6.99
Descendants 2 $6.99
Puppy Dog Pals Vol 1 $6.99
T.O.T.S.: Bringing This Baby Home $6.99
Puppy Dog Pals: Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals $6.99
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: 2 Movie Minnie Collection $9.99
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: 2 Movie Collection $9.99
High School Musical: 3 Movie Collection $9.99
Descendants 3 $14.99
Kim Possible: 4 Movie Collection $14.99

- - -

Swap Thing: The Complete Series (reboot) $19.99



I'm the fence on "Swamp Thing" - is it worth my dollars?
