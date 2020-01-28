Best Buy - January 28th - 30th, 2020

Terminator: Dark Fate

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Black Panther

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Spider-Man Legacy Collection (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $89.99



Zombieland: Double Tap (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99



- - -



Terminator: Dark Fate $17.99



Harriet $22.99



Motherless Brooklyn $22.99



Mob Town $12.99



- - -



Parasite $17.99



- - -



A Goofy Movie $4.99

Good Morning Vietnam $4.99

Turner And Hooch $4.99

Real Steel $4.99

The Aristocats $5.99



- - -



Minnie's Happy Helpers: Bow Be Mine $6.99

Descendants 2 $6.99

T.O.T.S.: Bringing This Baby Home $6.99

Puppy Dog Pals: Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals $6.99

Puppy Dog Pals Vol 1 $6.99

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: 2 Movie Collection $9.99

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: 2 Movie Minnie Collection $9.99

High School Musical: 3 Movie Collection $9.99

Descendants 3 $14.99

Kim Possible: 4 Movie Collection $14.99



- - -



Roswell, New Mexico: The Complete First Season $27.99

The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series $54.99







There you go.