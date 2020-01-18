Target DVD Prices (January 19th - 25th, 2020)

Zombieland: Double Tap $ price on Sunday morning



The Addams Family (2019 CGI) $ price on Sunday morning



Countdown $ price on Sunday morning



Berenstain Bears: Tree House Tales Volume 2 $9.99



- - -



Booksmart $10.00

Child's Play (remake) $10.00

Missing Link $10.00

Crawl $10.00

Spider-man Into The Spider-Verse $15.00

Aladdin (live action) $15.00

The Art Of Racing In The Rain $17.00

(additional titles on sale in store)



- - -



CDs available 1/24



"Camila Cabella - Romance" with exclusive poster $10.00

"Lindsey Stirling - Artemus" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $10.00

"Jonas Brothers - Happiness Begins" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $11.99

"Halsey - Manic" exclusive song and voice memo $13.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





No listing for "Castlerock: The Complete Second Season" or "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot".