Target DVD Prices (January 12th - 18th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (January 12th - 18th, 2020)
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
* Exclusive photo book packaging; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Aladdin (live action) $15.00
Avengers: End Game $15.00
- - -
CD available 01/17
"Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep" exclusive deluxe album $11.99
"Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep" exclusive glow-in-the-dark vinyl $20.99 (available now)
"Taylor Swift - Lover" exclusive color vinyl $22.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Krypton: The Complete Second Season".
