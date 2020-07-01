DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy DVD Prices (January 7th - 9th, 2020)

   
Old 01-07-20, 08:57 AM
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,440
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (January 7th - 9th, 2020)
Joker
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

Jumanji (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99

- - -

Joker $17.99

Paradise Hills $11.99

Crown Vic $15.99

The Lighthouse $13.99

- - -

Big Little Lies: Season Two $22.99



Not a big week here. I am curious about "Paradise Hills".
