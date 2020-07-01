Best Buy DVD Prices (January 7th - 9th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (January 7th - 9th, 2020)
Joker
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Jumanji (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Joker $17.99
Paradise Hills $11.99
Crown Vic $15.99
The Lighthouse $13.99
- - -
Big Little Lies: Season Two $22.99
Not a big week here. I am curious about "Paradise Hills".
