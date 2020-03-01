Target DVD Prices (January 5th - 11th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (January 5th - 11th, 2020)
Joker
* Exclusive packaging (probably lenticular); BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Joker $ price on Sunday morning
The Lighthouse $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
CD available 01/10
"Selena Gomez - Rare" with five exclusive tracks $12.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
They only show "Big Little Lies" season two as BD only, but that's not true - it's on DVD. No listing for "Paradise Hills".
