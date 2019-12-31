Best Buy - December 31st, 2019

Hobbs & Shaw (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $34.99



Rambo: Last Blood (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



It: Chapter 2 (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



- - -



Die Hard: Ultimate Collection $7.99

Home Alone: 2 Movie Collection $7.99

The Sandlot: Triple Feature $7.99



- - -



The Rookie: Season 1 $32.99

A Million Little Things: Season 1 $32.99

Nightflyers: Season 1 $13.99

Seinfeld: The Complete Series $74.99

Bones: The Complete Series $74.99

Parks And Recreations: The Complete Series $49.99

How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $59.99

The Office: The Complete Series $49.99







Not sure if this sale extends into 2020, so to play it safe - one day.

