Best Buy - December 31st, 2019

   
Best Buy - December 31st, 2019
Hobbs & Shaw (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $34.99

Rambo: Last Blood (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

It: Chapter 2 (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

- - -

Die Hard: Ultimate Collection $7.99
Home Alone: 2 Movie Collection $7.99
The Sandlot: Triple Feature $7.99

- - -

The Rookie: Season 1 $32.99
A Million Little Things: Season 1 $32.99
Nightflyers: Season 1 $13.99
Seinfeld: The Complete Series $74.99
Bones: The Complete Series $74.99
Parks And Recreations: The Complete Series $49.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $59.99
The Office: The Complete Series $49.99



Not sure if this sale extends into 2020, so to play it safe - one day.
