DC Absolute Universe

The Absolute Universe is created by a clash between Superman and Darkseid in the upcoming "DC All In" one shot by Scott Snyder (Oct. 2) The Absolute Universe is created by "Darkseid energy" (meaning evil) and the universe is no longer governed by the law that hope is the greatest power so the superheroes don't always win (explains the edgier looks) While none of the continuity will be forgotten, in October both the Absolute and main line universes will be a jumping on point for new readers Both universes are building up towards an eventual clash Superman will be a major part of the new universe

The latest "initiative" from DC Comics is the Absolute Universe, a fresh-take unbound by previous continuity, kind of like Marvel's Ultimate Universe.Here's what's been revealed so far:by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval (Nov. 6)Without the fortress...without the family... without a home...what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (Oct 9)Without the mansion… without the money… without the butler… what’s left is the Absolute Dark Knight!by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman (Oct 23)For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace, so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe?by Jeff Lemire and Nick Roblesby Al Ewing and Jahnoy LindsayIn the mainline continuity, Action Comics is going monthly, Batman is going biweekly. There are new creative teams on Action Comics, Detective Comics, Harley Quinn, Batman and Robin, Catwoman, Titans. New titles include JSA by Jeff Lemire, Green Lantern Dark,New Gods, Justice League Unlimited by Mark Waid and Dan Mora.