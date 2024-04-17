Trina Robbins, pioneering comics artist, has died (04/10/2024) at age 85
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2003
Posts: 689
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
Trina Robbins, pioneering comics artist, has died (04/10/2024) at age 85
She created the first comic book produced entirely by women, It Aint Me, Babe and was the first woman to draw an issue of Wonder Woman. Unfortunately, most of what I know about her is limited to mentions in The Comics Journal and am not really familiar with her work.
There was a video tribute to her on The Today Show.
Heres the Wikipedia article. This link will take you to the Press Reader. From there, click on the magnifying glass and type in "Robbins".
There was a video tribute to her on The Today Show.
Heres the Wikipedia article. This link will take you to the Press Reader. From there, click on the magnifying glass and type in "Robbins".
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off