Trina Robbins, pioneering comics artist, has died (04/10/2024) at age 85

Trina Robbins, pioneering comics artist, has died (04/10/2024) at age 85

   
04-17-24, 02:06 PM
Join Date: Aug 2003
Trina Robbins, pioneering comics artist, has died (04/10/2024) at age 85
She created the first comic book produced entirely by women, It Aint Me, Babe and was the first woman to draw an issue of Wonder Woman. Unfortunately, most of what I know about her is limited to mentions in The Comics Journal and am not really familiar with her work.

There was a video tribute to her on The Today Show.

Heres the Wikipedia article. This link will take you to the Press Reader. From there, click on the magnifying glass and type in "Robbins".
