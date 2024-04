Trina Robbins, pioneering comics artist, has died (04/10/2024) at age 85

She created the first comic book produced entirely by women,and was the first woman to draw an issue of Wonder Woman. Unfortunately, most of what I know about her is limited to mentions inand am not really familiar with her work.There was a video tribute to her on The Today Show Hereís the Wikipedia article. This link will take you to the Press Reader . From there, click on the magnifying glass and type in "Robbins".