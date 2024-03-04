DVD Talk Forum

Comic book artists/etc R.I.P. thread

Comic Book Talk

Comic book artists/etc R.I.P. thread

   
04-03-24, 10:05 AM
Trevor
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 36,874
Received 673 Likes on 449 Posts
Comic book artists/etc R.I.P. thread
Im thinking Ed Piskor was even more guilty than the week-long internet mob thought he was, as he took the cowards way out and did some victim blaming in his manifesto. Now those poor girls are getting death threats from the gater crowd.

https://www.thewrap.com/ed-piskor-di...y-tree-artist/
04-03-24, 11:48 AM
Trevor
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 36,874
Received 673 Likes on 449 Posts
Re: Comic book artists/etc R.I.P. thread
Mark D. Bright at 68
https://ytech.news/en/industry-mourn...oso-md-bright/
