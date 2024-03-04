Comic book artists/etc R.I.P. thread
Comic book artists/etc R.I.P. thread
Im thinking Ed Piskor was even more guilty than the week-long internet mob thought he was, as he took the cowards way out and did some victim blaming in his manifesto. Now those poor girls are getting death threats from the gater crowd.
https://www.thewrap.com/ed-piskor-di...y-tree-artist/
Re: Comic book artists/etc R.I.P. thread
Mark D. Bright at 68
https://ytech.news/en/industry-mourn...oso-md-bright/
