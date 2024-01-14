Re: The Best Thing I Read This Week (2024)

Week 2 of 52, ending 1/14/24Where the Body WasProbably could have picked more early Swamp Thing, but let’s go with this Brubaker/Phillips joint.I hate to admit this, but it’s probably the first thing of their’s that I’ve read to completion. I started Criminal and saw that it was perfect comics, so as I so often do, moved on to reading other stuff to find more perfect comics to stockpile. My save-the-best-for-last piles have won a thousand Eisners.But am vowing to change that modus operandi and read the greatness on my shelves, and to also read more current stuff. Wow, went into this thinking it might just be a simple murder mystery, but it’s not really just a mystery, at least a murder one, and obviously not simple at all. He writes characters so well, you end up caring for everyone at least a bit. And the whole thing ends up being more about keeping secrets and other facets of the human condition all told in such a relatable way. Looking forward to reading more of their collaborations soon.