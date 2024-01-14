The Best Thing I Read This Week (2024)
The Best Thing I Read This Week (2024)
Doing this on another forum, and figured it might work here.
Week 1 of 52, ending 1/7/24
Week 1 of 52, ending 1/7/24
Swamp Thing (1972) issues 1-4
I’m (again) starting a quest this year to read all of Swamp Thing in chronological order, one issue per day. All the various series, guest appearances, even the three prototype appearances before the Wein/Wrightson series. So backtracking a few days to last week, the best thing I read was the beginning of this amazingly beautiful Absolute edition.
I’ve read this early issues a couple dozen times over the years, but this is the best presentation yet. I haven’t compared the coloring to the originals or the myriad other versions, but perhaps my love for a slightly oversized version would be too string to sway me away from this in any case. I get a little hard every night that I hold this thing, spiritually at least.
Heck, this book might be the favorite thing in my possession, ever. My collecting roots are in Swamp Thing, no pun intended, but ha!
Week 2 of 52, ending 1/14/24
Week 2 of 52, ending 1/14/24
Where the Body Was
Probably could have picked more early Swamp Thing, but let’s go with this Brubaker/Phillips joint.
I hate to admit this, but it’s probably the first thing of their’s that I’ve read to completion. I started Criminal and saw that it was perfect comics, so as I so often do, moved on to reading other stuff to find more perfect comics to stockpile. My save-the-best-for-last piles have won a thousand Eisners.
But am vowing to change that modus operandi and read the greatness on my shelves, and to also read more current stuff. Wow, went into this thinking it might just be a simple murder mystery, but it’s not really just a mystery, at least a murder one, and obviously not simple at all. He writes characters so well, you end up caring for everyone at least a bit. And the whole thing ends up being more about keeping secrets and other facets of the human condition all told in such a relatable way. Looking forward to reading more of their collaborations soon.
Week 3 of 52, ending 1/21/24
Week 3 of 52, ending 1/21/24
Wonder Woman (2023) issues 1-5
Bit behind on the last year or so of DC, but rather than try to catch up chronologically like usual, decided to dive right in to a couple of the new titles.
Yeah, pretty much everything that Jason said a couple days ago (on another forum). Love the the dual storylines, and the super kids backups are a hoot. Beautiful art and Im hopeful that the story turns out as well as its shaping up to be so far.
