Comic book hoarders house: vintage collectibles "worth millions"

From nypost.com:What a marvel-ous home.Vintage comic books and figurines fill an abandoned house discovered by urban explorer Devin Dark, who suspects the 80s and 90s merchandise is worth millions.You walk in and immediately you can see everything stockpiled right in front, Dark, who hails from Chicago, told SWNS. Its just overwhelming. You just stand there looking at everything, not knowing what to do.Dark, 27, shared footage of the superhero fanatics lair on TikTok last week, quickly collecting over 26,000 views. He posted a longer video on YouTube, but didnt disclose the homes location.At all times throughout the entire house, there were two feet of toys on the floor going right up to my knees, he explained. I was shocked. Its not like these are things that are junk.Everything in the house is engulfed in toys, so whatever the home used to be is no longer there, he added.Graphic novels line the floors and shelves, and Dark unearthed old toys in mint condition, some still in their original packaging.Dark claims the owner of the two-story house was a toy store manager who died 15 years ago after an illness.There were Star Wars figures, Superman, Spider-Man, anything that comes to your mind when it comes to comic book superheroes or collectibles. The place had it all, he recalled. There were too many [items] to estimate. It would be overwhelming to even guess a number at that point, theres just so much left behind.I really wouldnt know how much its worth. Theres a possibility of millions of dollars left behind, he shared, noting that it clearly wasnt about the money for the previous resident.He said its humbling, then, to be able to walk through someones life and just learn a bit about them.Its kind of a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions, because you first enter the house and youre shocked by the number of things left behind, he recounted. And as you keep going around, you figure out that the person who lives here is no longer here, and its kind of a sad reality.The home is just one of the sites Dark has explored since embarking on his journey to uncover abandoned places in America nearly a decade ago. His latest find left TikTok commenters dispirited.Sad to [hear] he passed and also sad for the way his collection wound up, some really good stuff there, one viewer lamented.Seeing a fellow collectors collection looking like this really makes me sad, agreed another.It was so hard to watch the full video, with all those unopened collectibles worth so much money now, a third confessed.Here's that You Tube video of the house (it's 40 minutes long):