Comic book hoarders house: vintage collectibles "worth millions"
Comic book hoarders house: vintage collectibles "worth millions"
From nypost.com:
What a marvel-ous home.
Vintage comic books and figurines fill an abandoned house discovered by urban explorer Devin Dark, who suspects the 80s and 90s merchandise is worth millions.
You walk in and immediately you can see everything stockpiled right in front, Dark, who hails from Chicago, told SWNS. Its just overwhelming. You just stand there looking at everything, not knowing what to do.
Dark, 27, shared footage of the superhero fanatics lair on TikTok last week, quickly collecting over 26,000 views. He posted a longer video on YouTube, but didnt disclose the homes location.
At all times throughout the entire house, there were two feet of toys on the floor going right up to my knees, he explained. I was shocked. Its not like these are things that are junk.
Everything in the house is engulfed in toys, so whatever the home used to be is no longer there, he added.
Graphic novels line the floors and shelves, and Dark unearthed old toys in mint condition, some still in their original packaging.
Dark claims the owner of the two-story house was a toy store manager who died 15 years ago after an illness.
There were Star Wars figures, Superman, Spider-Man, anything that comes to your mind when it comes to comic book superheroes or collectibles. The place had it all, he recalled. There were too many [items] to estimate. It would be overwhelming to even guess a number at that point, theres just so much left behind.
I really wouldnt know how much its worth. Theres a possibility of millions of dollars left behind, he shared, noting that it clearly wasnt about the money for the previous resident.
He said its humbling, then, to be able to walk through someones life and just learn a bit about them.
Its kind of a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions, because you first enter the house and youre shocked by the number of things left behind, he recounted. And as you keep going around, you figure out that the person who lives here is no longer here, and its kind of a sad reality.
The home is just one of the sites Dark has explored since embarking on his journey to uncover abandoned places in America nearly a decade ago. His latest find left TikTok commenters dispirited.
Sad to [hear] he passed and also sad for the way his collection wound up, some really good stuff there, one viewer lamented.
Seeing a fellow collectors collection looking like this really makes me sad, agreed another.
It was so hard to watch the full video, with all those unopened collectibles worth so much money now, a third confessed.
https://nypost.com/2023/04/21/comic-...orth-millions/
Here's that You Tube video of the house (it's 40 minutes long):
