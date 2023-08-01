Anyone have any 2023 reading (or organizational/selling/etc) goals?

I fail in my reading goals every year. Last year I stuck close to them until maybe early March. But this is the year I succeed (he says every January)!



But last year I did a better than normal job in organizing what Ive been buying, and my older stuff to some degree, so Ive positioned myself better than most years to actually keep making progress both organizationally and in reading.



My primary goal is to average reading one physical issue per day. I now buy less than that, I think, having shifted back a bit towards digital. So one per day minimum should actually equate to progress on my unread piles and boxes.



My secondary goal will be to chronologically read all the appearances of Swamp Thing, averaging one issue per day. Ill be using a combination of single issues, collections, and digital to do this. I think Swampy has somewhere around 500 appearance, and I probably own them all in at least one format. So this will take more than a year.



My tertiary goal is a checklist of 30 or so items to read monthly; mostly sub genres I collect like digests and treasuries, and runs I want to read thru like Grendel and Hellboy.



So its basically three issues per day to keep up with my goals. Ill fall behind on the days I work (12+ hour shifts so work/commute/sleep is all I do) but catch up on days off.

