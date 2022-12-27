Stan Lee born 100 years ago today
Stan Lee was born 100 years ago today, on December 28, 1922. I thought Marvel, or comics in general would have some kind of celebration or special issue commemorating his 100th birthday, but I haven't seen much mention of it. I haven't been in comic book stores in a while, but did Marvel do any special covers or books for this milestone?
This ad is running in the current DC titles. I don't get Marvel any longer so I have no idea what they may be doing.
