DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Stan Lee born 100 years ago today

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Stan Lee born 100 years ago today

   
Old 12-27-22, 11:50 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 6,137
Received 185 Likes on 144 Posts
Stan Lee born 100 years ago today
Stan Lee was born 100 years ago today, on December 28, 1922. I thought Marvel, or comics in general would have some kind of celebration or special issue commemorating his 100th birthday, but I haven't seen much mention of it. I haven't been in comic book stores in a while, but did Marvel do any special covers or books for this milestone?
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-22, 12:43 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 20,413
Received 344 Likes on 211 Posts
Re: Stan Lee born 100 years ago today
This ad is running in the current DC titles. I don't get Marvel any longer so I have no idea what they may be doing.


Bronkster is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.