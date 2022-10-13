Local Comic Shop Day 2022 - Wednesday, November 23rd
ComicsPro is once again running the Local Comic Shop Day event, this time on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. So far, only a few titles have been announced, with others popping up on this weeks FOC. The Weird Al book looks interesting
