DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Local Comic Shop Day 2022 - Wednesday, November 23rd

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Local Comic Shop Day 2022 - Wednesday, November 23rd

   
Old 10-13-22, 08:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Red Hood's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 13,962
Received 964 Likes on 644 Posts
Local Comic Shop Day 2022 - Wednesday, November 23rd
ComicsPro is once again running the Local Comic Shop Day event, this time on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. So far, only a few titles have been announced, with others popping up on this weeks FOC. The Weird Al book looks interesting






Red Hood is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.