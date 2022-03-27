Wonder Woman

So the current health situation with George Perez has brought renewed attention to the first comic that he did as a writer, not just as an artist - his reboot of Wonder Woman.It is a run that is generally considered to be either the best or 2nd best run that the title has ever seen, and having read about 12 or 13 issues in the first Omnibus I definitely agree with that. But that got me interested in other eras for the character. If you go back to the 60's she's treated pretty poorly. Too much concern about her love interest has her accepting a subordinate role in those relationships, plus it kind of fits the issue of the time - women defined by their boyfriends or husbands. That doens't fit a character like Wonder Woman at all. And, like most DC titles in the 60's the title was written for kids.But then in 1968 Denny O'Neil and Mike Sekowsky came up with a new vision for Wonder Woman. A complete reworking of the character. A radical reworking. A run that lasted five years - and a run that I didn't even know about until 6 months ago when I read a Brave and the Bold story with Batman teaming up with the, "New," Wonder Woman. Needless to say, I was confused. But while I was confused, I kind of liked the take on the character.This was a fascinating shift. Wonder Woman chooses to stay in man's world when the other Amazons temporarily leave Earth. As part of her decision to stay, she loses her powers. She's just an ordinary woman, physically. But mentally she's still Wonder Woman, and she wants to help people and stop the bad guys. But de-powered she has to re-learn how to fight, and she is taught martial arts by an old Jedi master named Yoda, errr... A martial arts master named I-Ching. She becomes a private investigator/spy in the Emma Peel, Modesty Blaise mode, and she rather kicks ass - anyone's ass who tries to stop her.The story goes that Gloria Steinem was pissed and lobbied DC to re-power Wonder Woman. Yeah, she's not much of a, "Superhero," without the powers, but she's super as a hero without them - and she doesn't need them to get the job done. That's what Steinem and other feminists of the day missed. This was an ordinary woman who could kick ass and take names. She could take on a guy much bigger and stronger than her and still kick his ass. Without powers. It was an intersting run for sure.Now, that run wasn't without it's flaws. She still was subordinate to her male teacher and mentor, but that wasn't so much because of gender, but because of his age, experience, and wisdom (something else the feminists of the day missed). But the flaws really centered around gender roles of the day, which were still pretty repressive for women. She, at times (not real often, but occasionally), could seem a little childlike and lost - in need of that guidance from I-Ching. At other times she still seemed a little overly worried about her love life and things of that nature.Still, overall, it was a good, entertaining run.After that the Wonder Woman title became a bit generic. Not quite as backwards as it had been in the 50's and 60's, but not where Marvel would have had it. Then after Crisis on Infinite Earths George Perez rebooted the series in a big way, and that run was sophisticated and bold. It was the take of the character on which the first Wonder Woman movie was largely based. Great stuff.Then not too long after Perez left the title John Byrne had a run on the title, and he did a good job. Not the best that he had done, but very good. He found a middle ground between the 70's and early 80's take on the character, and what Perez had done.That's about all I'm familiar with. I know there are other good runs. I may be interested in buying a trade or hardcover to check out some of the better ones.But it certainly is interesting how the character has changed over the years.