Re: Independent Comics (Image, Dark Horse, IDW, BOOM, etc.) - 2022 Thread

Quote: majorjoe23 Originally Posted by Jeff Lemiere has signed exclusive with Image, Im curious if his Dark Horse books will move over, or if he will just keep pre-existing deals in place.

Jeff just posted this on his Substack:On My Image Exclusive Deal...What does it mean for Black Hammer and Substack?!Jeff LemireJan 6Image Comics just announced that I have signed an exclusive deal with them for the next few years. I love working wth Image and am happy to continue to do so. Just wanted to clarify a few things for fans of Black Hammer and the comics coming to this SubstackI have an exemption in my Image deal to finish the last few Black Hammer series as planned. So Black Hammer Reborn, Madame Dragonfly (with Dean), and the Black Hammer: The End will continue as planned and come out through Dark Horse across 2022-2023. And all the new Black Hammer comics that I have planned for this Substack will also continue as planned. So, rest east Black Hammer fans, this new deal doesnt effect my plans for the BH Universe at all.Likewise, it wont effect my plans for this Substack either. The Image deal if for print comics only, so I will also continue to publish lots of new comics online here as well.What this deal really means is that I am done with work-for-hire comics for the foreseeable future, and Image, and this Substack, have provided great homes for my future creator-owned work outside of Black Hammer.I received a number of inquiries so I wanted to clarify. Thanks and have a great day.Fishflies is back next week and also a new From The Vault.-Jeff