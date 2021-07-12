DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

George Perez reveals he has inoperable cancer

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

George Perez reveals he has inoperable cancer

   
Old 12-07-21, 01:17 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 24,851
Received 693 Likes on 453 Posts
George Perez reveals he has inoperable cancer
Legendary Marvel And DC Comics Artist George Perez Reveals He Has Inoperable Cancer

On November 29th I received confirmation that, after undergoing surgery for a blockage in my liver, I have Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer. It is surgically inoperable and my estimated life expectancy is between 6 months to a year. I have been given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, but after weighing all the variables and assessing just how much of my remaining days would be eaten up by doctor visits, treatments, hospital stays, and dealing with the often stressful and frustrating bureaucracy of the medical system, I've opted to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possibly with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends, and my fans.
One of the absolute all-time greats. He's going to be doing one last round of signings. I feel very fortunate to have met him when I did.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-07-21, 01:43 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 18,914
Received 167 Likes on 93 Posts
Re: George Perez reveals he has inoperable cancer
Damn, that's sad news. Fuck cancer.
Bronkster is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.