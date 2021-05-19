DVD Talk Forum

Sweet Christmas - LUKE CAGE

   
Sweet Christmas - LUKE CAGE
So after literally decades of missing this title, I finally got the early issues of Luke Cage - Hero For Hire/Power Man thanks to the Epic Collection TPB.

I had previously purchased about 12 or 15 issues of Power Man and Iron Fist, but had missed out on the Luke Cage solo series (I was pretty young when it came out). I always loved the Power Man and Iron Fist title, but never ran across the early solo issues. I did get the first couple of issues of the 1990's Cage title, but that was pretty disappointing (a very lackluster title, unfortunately).

But the issues in THIS collection - WOW! This is a fun read! The art? A little rough, but pretty good, overall. Sure, it is VERY dated, but the stories hold up well (and were the foundation for the TV series, which I loved).




Honestly, I can't wait for Vol 2 of the Luke Cage Power Man Epic Collection! I just hope it comes out early next year and not later.
