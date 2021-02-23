Marvel Comics and their Darth Vader comic. They have a bad habit with doing this with Darth Vader

Every time Marvel makes a new Darth Vader comic even the current one, they always have to have Vader turn Super Saiyan whenever Vader gets sent to a planet to deal with some wacky plot involving the Force and lost relics or whatever.



Im getting a bit sick of the stupid crap Marvel keeps doing with any Darth Vader comic especially the new current Darth Vader comic where he has Battle Droid/Super Battle droid parts to replace his regular limbs and doing crazy stuff