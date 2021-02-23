DVD Talk Forum

Marvel Comics and their Darth Vader comic. They have a bad habit with doing this with Darth Vader

Comic Book Talk

Marvel Comics and their Darth Vader comic. They have a bad habit with doing this with Darth Vader

   
02-23-21, 11:12 AM
Senior Member
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 981
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
Marvel Comics and their Darth Vader comic. They have a bad habit with doing this with Darth Vader
Every time Marvel makes a new Darth Vader comic even the current one, they always have to have Vader turn Super Saiyan whenever Vader gets sent to a planet to deal with some wacky plot involving the Force and lost relics or whatever.

Im getting a bit sick of the stupid crap Marvel keeps doing with any Darth Vader comic especially the new current Darth Vader comic where he has Battle Droid/Super Battle droid parts to replace his regular limbs and doing crazy stuff
