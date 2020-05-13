Iron Fist, Power Man and Iron Fist, Luke Cage

So back in the 70's I picked up a couple issues of Iron Fist. Actually, one was an issue of Marvel Premiere (#15), and the other was the LAST issue of Iron Fist's own comic (#15, featuring the X-Men, with art by John Byrne).At the time, I wasn't familiar with the backstory of Iron Fist, and didn't know much about the character - I just loved the covers! (And I ended up really liking the comics, too.)I ended up buying a couple issues of Marvel Team Up a couple years later featuring Iron Fist (ones that tied directly in to his own, by then defunct, comic). I still only had a partial picture of his backstory, but the more I read the more I liked the character. So when they added him to the Luke Cage: Power Man comic and renamed it Power Man and Iron Fist I was all over that title (buying it semi-regularly).I really loved Kerry Gammill's art on that title - he really did a great job.The contrast between the street smart tough guy Luke Cage and the affluent, raised in another dimension/reality as a disciplined, honorable martial arts master Danny Rand couldn't have been more stark - and the pairing of those characters couldn't have been more perfect!The Iron Fist backstory was really quite good, and you had Chris Claremont and John Byrne teaming up for much of the short run of Iron Fist's own comic. But the character was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, and they laid the foundation for what was really a fascinating character with some fantastic stories. Just prior to John Byrne taking over Pat Broderick was the pencil artist during the tail end of the Marvel Premiere run, and he did a good job as well.I'm not sure why Iron Fist didn't catch on. The comic had a great balance of action and character development, and the concept was different from the standard superhero fare (but still very accessible). And you had the Claremont/Byrne team just prior to doing The Uncanny X-Men. All the ingredients for a successful comic were there.And you can't beat this cover as an introduction to the character...