RIP - Allen Bellman Timely Artist

A few years back, I bought a Captain America shield with multiple signatures on it. Some familiar from the comic industry such as Stan Lee, Steranko, Zeck and others who wrote, drew or were part of Captain America's comic history. One large signature that was also on the shield belonged to a gentleman named Allen Bellman. I've been collecting comics for many years and since I grew up in San Diego, loved to attend conventions in San Diego or the Seattle area where I now live but I couldn't recall hearing the name, Allen Bellman. Well, I turned to the Internet and much to my surprise, I learned that Allen Bellman was one of, if not the last living artist from the Timely Comic (pre-Marvel) days. I went to his website and put in an order for a signed copy of his autobiography and a print of his artwork. Shortly after that, I received an email directly from Allen to confirm my order and thank me. Wait, what? The artist sending a personal email after I ordered something. Well I thought to myself, I'll have to do some more here. I then began a correspondence with him about two commissions I wanted him to do. I am a lifelong Submariner fan and commissioned one of just "Subby" as Allen called him and a trio of the "Original Three" Captain America, The Human Torch and Submariner in full fighting Axis pose. This was all last year and Allen even asked for my phone number. We talked a few times about the commission and I couldn't get over the personal touch that he brought. He really wanted to get things right. After reading his autobiography, I was amazed at his story of leaving the comic industry and coming back to the spotlight the past few years with the MCU movies gaining in popularity. He was invited to the Captain America premier, started to do the comic convention circuit and even through out a first pitch for the Florida Marllins. I've seen it quoted and he said a few times on the phone to me also, "If not for the fans, I would be in a rocking chair."I got my commissions from Allen and was proud to own a true part of history. I didn't get a chance to meet him in person at one of the conventions he was attending but intended to. A few days ago, I was looking at my commissions and wanted to check his upcoming schedule to see if after all these virus problems, and things get back to normal, I may be able to get to one. Unfortunately, I read that Allen Bellman passed away at the age of 95 on March 9th.I appreciate the time he spent with me on the commissions to get them perfect and for being a true gentlemen from what I experienced and read on various sites. If you're like I was and didn't really know or even heard of Allen Bellman, I encourage you to check out his autobiography or videos on YouTube, etc. out there.I have had the pleasure of meeting many of the comic greats in the past including Stan Lee and Jack Kirby but while Allen wasn't a household name or stayed in the industry as long as others, I appreciate what he did. Thanks.