The DVDTalk Comic Book Challenge thread, year 2020

TBD

Spoiler:

Read something from:

Boom -

Comixology -

Dark Horse digital -

DC -

Digests -

FCBD books -

Groupees bundles -

Humble bundles -

Image -

magazine -

Marvel -

original graphic novel -

physical collection -

physical single issue -

3D comic -

treasury edition -

TwoMorrows -







Rather than monthly threads, well just keep bumping this one throughout the year. Below is the primary schedule, but feel free to plan your own binges and discuss them here, perhaps someone will join you in a read thru.- monthly threads to encourage more reading and discussion- a way to figure out "what do I read next?"- motivation to try different genres- motivation to keep reading and make progress on our unread piles- a place to get recommendations- we pick a genre (or company, or title, or whatever) for a month- we post in this thread and talk about what we plan to read and read throughout the month- you could keep a spoilered list in one post and update it all month, or post as you read- in theory the lists could be kept in a separate thread to allow for fancier formatting while avoiding clutter- well, unofficially, the goal is to read 100 comics a month, but that isn't stressed- the group discussion will challenge and encourage you to read more (the main goal of most participants I imagine)- anyone and everyone!- you don't have to list your reading or even post at all to participate, but what's the fun in that?- quasi-technically, anyone on the planet who reads a qualifying book for the month is a participant, whether they know it or not- it begins at dusk on the last day of previous month, and ends at dawn on the first day of the next month- this bonus time allows for possible "double counting" cross-Challenge content- content eligible for both Challenges has the bonus of being able to be counted for all 24 hours of the last/first days of both Challenges- as with every other 'rule', we're pretty liberal and you can count any way you want really- in general, a comic book counts as one- for graphic novels and oversize books, feel free to count one for every twenty pages- there are no losers, the person who reads one page a month is equal to the person who reads 20 books a dayJanuary - TV/Movie/BookFebruary - Eisner/Harvey/Etc WinnersMarch - Rotating CompanyApril -(random idea every year)May - Make-Your-OwnJune - RealityJuly - Science FictionAugust - FantasySeptember - Outside-Your-Comfort-ZoneOctober - HorrorNovember - ComedyDecember - Holiday (w/ bonus Thanksgiving and New Year's time)Obviously you'll want to edit the below spoilered example checklist to fit your needs.