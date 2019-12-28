The DVDTalk Comic Book Challenge thread, year 2020
#1
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
Thread Starter
The DVDTalk Comic Book Challenge thread, year 2020
Rather than monthly threads, well just keep bumping this one throughout the year. Below is the primary schedule, but feel free to plan your own binges and discuss them here, perhaps someone will join you in a read thru.
What's a Comic Book Challenge?
- monthly threads to encourage more reading and discussion
- a way to figure out "what do I read next?"
- motivation to try different genres
- motivation to keep reading and make progress on our unread piles
- a place to get recommendations
How does it work?
- we pick a genre (or company, or title, or whatever) for a month
- we post in this thread and talk about what we plan to read and read throughout the month
- you could keep a spoilered list in one post and update it all month, or post as you read
- in theory the lists could be kept in a separate thread to allow for fancier formatting while avoiding clutter
What makes it a "challenge"?
- well, unofficially, the goal is to read 100 comics a month, but that isn't stressed
- the group discussion will challenge and encourage you to read more (the main goal of most participants I imagine)
Who can participate?
- anyone and everyone!
- you don't have to list your reading or even post at all to participate, but what's the fun in that?
- quasi-technically, anyone on the planet who reads a qualifying book for the month is a participant, whether they know it or not
When does it start and end?
- it begins at dusk on the last day of previous month, and ends at dawn on the first day of the next month
- this bonus time allows for possible "double counting" cross-Challenge content
- content eligible for both Challenges has the bonus of being able to be counted for all 24 hours of the last/first days of both Challenges
How does counting work?
- as with every other 'rule', we're pretty liberal and you can count any way you want really
- in general, a comic book counts as one
- for graphic novels and oversize books, feel free to count one for every twenty pages
Who wins?
- there are no losers, the person who reads one page a month is equal to the person who reads 20 books a day
What is the schedule?
January - TV/Movie/Book
February - Eisner/Harvey/Etc Winners
March - Rotating Company
April - TBD (random idea every year)
May - Make-Your-Own
June - Reality
July - Science Fiction
August - Fantasy
September - Outside-Your-Comfort-Zone
October - Horror
November - Comedy
December - Holiday (w/ bonus Thanksgiving and New Year's time)
Want a personal checklist to help you pick stuff to read?
Obviously you'll want to edit the below spoilered example checklist to fit your needs.
Read something from:
Boom -
Comixology -
Dark Horse digital -
DC -
Digests -
FCBD books -
Groupees bundles -
Humble bundles -
Image -
magazine -
Marvel -
original graphic novel -
physical collection -
physical single issue -
3D comic -
treasury edition -
TwoMorrows -
What's a Comic Book Challenge?
- monthly threads to encourage more reading and discussion
- a way to figure out "what do I read next?"
- motivation to try different genres
- motivation to keep reading and make progress on our unread piles
- a place to get recommendations
How does it work?
- we pick a genre (or company, or title, or whatever) for a month
- we post in this thread and talk about what we plan to read and read throughout the month
- you could keep a spoilered list in one post and update it all month, or post as you read
- in theory the lists could be kept in a separate thread to allow for fancier formatting while avoiding clutter
What makes it a "challenge"?
- well, unofficially, the goal is to read 100 comics a month, but that isn't stressed
- the group discussion will challenge and encourage you to read more (the main goal of most participants I imagine)
Who can participate?
- anyone and everyone!
- you don't have to list your reading or even post at all to participate, but what's the fun in that?
- quasi-technically, anyone on the planet who reads a qualifying book for the month is a participant, whether they know it or not
When does it start and end?
- it begins at dusk on the last day of previous month, and ends at dawn on the first day of the next month
- this bonus time allows for possible "double counting" cross-Challenge content
- content eligible for both Challenges has the bonus of being able to be counted for all 24 hours of the last/first days of both Challenges
How does counting work?
- as with every other 'rule', we're pretty liberal and you can count any way you want really
- in general, a comic book counts as one
- for graphic novels and oversize books, feel free to count one for every twenty pages
Who wins?
- there are no losers, the person who reads one page a month is equal to the person who reads 20 books a day
What is the schedule?
January - TV/Movie/Book
February - Eisner/Harvey/Etc Winners
March - Rotating Company
April - TBD (random idea every year)
May - Make-Your-Own
June - Reality
July - Science Fiction
August - Fantasy
September - Outside-Your-Comfort-Zone
October - Horror
November - Comedy
December - Holiday (w/ bonus Thanksgiving and New Year's time)
Want a personal checklist to help you pick stuff to read?
Obviously you'll want to edit the below spoilered example checklist to fit your needs.
Spoiler:
Read something from:
Boom -
Comixology -
Dark Horse digital -
DC -
Digests -
FCBD books -
Groupees bundles -
Humble bundles -
Image -
magazine -
Marvel -
original graphic novel -
physical collection -
physical single issue -
3D comic -
treasury edition -
TwoMorrows -
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off