Vernor Vinge R.I.P.

Hugo Award winning Science Fiction author Vernor Vinge passed away on March 20th in San Diego.



Vernor started his writing career in the mid 60's, with multiple short stories published in various Science Fiction magazines. His first novel, Grimm's World was published in 1969.



His first major work was the novel The Peace War in 1984. After that he wrote several epic novels, including A Deepness in the Sky and A Fire Upon the Deep.



He also co-wrote a great short story with William L. Rupp, Just Peace, that was originally published in Analog magazine in 1970.



Vernor had been living with Parkinson's disease for the last 5 years or so, but wanted to keep that private. (I knew he had Parkinson's, but knowing he didn't want that information public I kept it to myself.)



My dad and Vernor were good friends from early 1969 until Vernor died. Vernor was a very quirky guy, but crazy smart and fun to be around in an intellectual way.



Vernor was also a math professor at San Diego State.



He will be missed.



