About how long does it take you to read a book, if you're reading for pleasure?

   
Old 01-21-20, 04:02 PM
Join Date: Feb 2010
About how long does it take you to read a book, if you're reading for pleasure?
If I'm reading for information, I can tear through some reading material like nobody's business.

However, if I'm reading for enjoyment, I take my time with books and read quite slowly so that I don't gloss over anything.

I'd say that, for me, reading here and there, before bedtime, on weekend afternoons, etc., it usually takes a few weeks to finish an average-sized book. If I really, really devote myself to it, I can knock one out in about a week, but those occasions are rare and usually only happen when I'm on vacation.

So how long does it take YOU to read an average-length book, when reading for pleasure?
Old 01-21-20, 04:25 PM
Join Date: Apr 1999
Re: About how long does it take you to read a book, if you're reading for pleasure?
I’m a very slow reader, so rarely do so anymore. Iirc, the typical mass market paperback size book page takes me a bit more than a minute. I knew people who read 3 times that fast, and was quite jealous.
