About how long does it take you to read a book, if you're reading for pleasure?

If I'm reading for information, I can tear through some reading material like nobody's business.



However, if I'm reading for enjoyment, I take my time with books and read quite slowly so that I don't gloss over anything.



I'd say that, for me, reading here and there, before bedtime, on weekend afternoons, etc., it usually takes a few weeks to finish an average-sized book. If I really, really devote myself to it, I can knock one out in about a week, but those occasions are rare and usually only happen when I'm on vacation.



So how long does it take YOU to read an average-length book, when reading for pleasure?