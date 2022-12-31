DVD Talk Forum

12-31-22
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 95
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 10 Posts
Wb film vault series
Released on 12/12 cannot believe how fast #001 Blade Runner is almost out of their 3000 copies… glad I got all 4… they are worth the extra $ IMO, but on “ Rarewaves” website they list sold out but their ebay page still lists available at about $130 , which lately most for sale are $300 and up! dang! If any one interested.
12-31-22
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 3,417
Received 50 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Wb film vault series
Here is an unboxing video of these sets.

