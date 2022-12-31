Wb film vault series
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 95
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 10 Posts
Wb film vault series
Released on 12/12 cannot believe how fast #001 Blade Runner is almost out of their 3000 copies… glad I got all 4… they are worth the extra $ IMO, but on “ Rarewaves” website they list sold out but their ebay page still lists available at about $130 , which lately most for sale are $300 and up! dang! If any one interested.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off