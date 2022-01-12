Kino Lorber Winter Wonderland sale (good till Dec. 19th, 2022)
4K ULTRA HD
$14.49
- The Apartment
- Dressed to Kill (4KUHD)
- A Fistful of Dollars
- For a Few Dollars More
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- In Bruges
- In the Heat of the Night 4KUHD
- Indecent Proposal (4KUHD)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Mad Max
- Misery
- The Score (4KUHD)
- The Silence of the Lambs (30th Anniversary)
- Tropic Thunder
- The Usual Suspects
BLU-RAY
$4.99
- Before and After (Special Edition)
- Being Different
- Covergirl
- The Funny Farm
- The Good Mother
- Highpoint
- The Hot Touch
- Last Plane Out
- Wild Women
- The Doctor (Special Edition)
- A Great Wall
- Jefferson in Paris (Special Edition)
- A Man, a Woman and a Bank
- Me, Natalie
- Not for Publication
- Swing Vote (Special Edition)
- The Veil
- Barbara
- The Chicken Chronicles
- The Delicious Little Devil
- The GoodTimesKid
- Kills on Wheels
- This is Not a Movie
- Tip Top
- Veronica Guerin (Special Edition)
- Woman Times Seven
- Beyond Therapy
- The Captive Heart
- David Holzman's Diary
- Dukhtar
- Grunt! The Wrestling Movie
- Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
- Headshot
- The Killing Time
- The Last Married Couple in America
- The Late Great Planet Earth
- Life with Mikey
- Lust for Gold : A Race Against Time
- M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity
- Million Dollar Mystery
- Moon Manor
- My Friend Victoria
- Old Stone
- A Paris Education
- Poetry
- Porto
- Promise at Dawn
- The Reason I Jump
- Red Cow
- Redemption
- Say Amen, Somebody
- Sex Madness Revealed
- The Sex Thief
- Shoelaces
- Shooting Stars
- Sonja: The White Swan
- Spooky House
- Tesnota (Closeness)
- The Mover
- This Magnificent Cake!
- A Thousand Cuts
- Tikkun
- The Tobacconist
- Welcome to the Circle
- White as Snow
- Who You Think I Am
- The Woman Who Left
- A Woman's Life
- The World is Full of Secrets
- Young Ahmed
- Zizou and the Arab Spring
- Billy Bathgate
- Cry Freedom
- Dead Dicks
- Indivisible
- The Internecine Project
- Life of Riley
- Littlerock
- Luminous Motion
- Moments Without Proper Names
- Morgan, A Suitable Case for Treatment
- Positive I.D.
- The Robber
- Spawn of the North
- Test Pattern
- The Projectionist
- Thousand Pieces of Gold
- Who Done It?
- Who?
- Acasa, My Home
- Cuba
- Fort Tilden
- The Group
- Honky Tonk Freeway
- In the Courtyard
- Love Among the Ruins
- Mademoiselle Chambon
- Man Without a Star
- Marguerite
- Rapt
- The Retrieval
- Seven
- Shoot The Sun Down
- Summer Night
- Te Ata
- The Unholy Four
- 36th Precinct
- An Act of Defiance
- Ajami
- Army of Crime
- The Artist and the Model
- Back Street (1941)
- Backlash
- Beginning
- Between the Lines
- Beyond the Visible: Hilma Af Klint
- Big Trouble (Special Edition)
- The Boat is Full
- Budapest Noir
- Buffet Froid
- Cattle Annie And Little Britches
- Come Back, Africa/Black Roots
- Crescendo
- The Daughter of Dawn
- The Day of the Dolphin
- Death Takes a Holiday
- The Demoniacs (Unrated Extended Cut)
- Desecration (Special Edition)
- Devil's Express
- Divorced Dad
- Drawing Flies
- Eagle's Wing
- Elena
- Fabian: Going to the Dogs
- Farewell (Abschied)
- Fast Charlieâ ¦ the Moonbeam Rider
- The Fifth Floor
- Film
- First Beautiful Thing
- France
- Gagarine
- The Great Leap
- Guest of Honour
- Hallucination Strip
- Home
- How About Adolf?
- I Am Heath Ledger
- I Cannibali
- I Heard the Owl Call My Name
- I Wish I Knew
- The Immortal
- In the Land of the Head Hunters
- In the Name of My Daughter
- THE INTRIGUE: The Films of Julia Crawford Ivers
- Ironmaster - aka La guerra del ferro: Ironmaster
- Jigsaw
- Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait
- Just Like a Woman
- The Kaiser of California
- Kinetta
- The Lady
- The Last Supper
- The Liberator
- Little Sister
- Losing Ground
- Lourdes
- Loving Vincent
- Lucky Grandma
- Ma Belle, My Beauty
- The Magic Sword (Special Edition)
- Mai-Chan's Daily Life: The Movie; Bloody Carnal Residence
- The Man Called Noon
- Manhattan Project
- Many Wars Ago
- Mario Ruspoli, Prince of the Whales (with collected shorts by Mario Ruspoli)
- Mary, Queen of Scots
- May in the Summer
- Molly
- Mustang
- My Afternoons with Margueritte
- The Night of the Hunted
- NOTFILM
- The Nude Vampire
- The Oldest Profession
- The Other Son
- A Pain in the Ass - aka L'emmerdeur
- Paracelsus
- Paulette
- The People vs. Fritz Bauer
- Percy
- The Pit
- Pufnstuf
- Rams
- Rosebud
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
- Scream
- September 30 1955
- Serendipity
- Shoes
- Shooting the Mafia
- Sorry We Missed You
- Spiral
- Standing Tall
- Stiletto
- A Summer in La Goulette
- Syncopation
- The Groundstar Conspiracy
- The Two of Us
- The Underneath
- You Will Be My Son
- Adventures of Captain Marvel (12 Chapter Serial)
- Amen.
- Apocalypse '45
- Attack of the Robots
- Battle Hymn
- The Battle of the Sexes (1960)
- The Beguiled (Special Edition)
- The Black Windmill (Special Edition)
- Blastfighter (Special Edition)
- The Body of My Enemy (aka Corps de mon ennemi)
- Body Slam
- Breezy
- Charlotte Rampling: The Look
- The Cheat (1931)
- City of Women
- Coogan's Bluff (Special Edition)
- Cool as Ice
- Crackers
- Dead Pit (1989)
- Deli Man
- Deported
- Devil and the Deep
- The Eagle
- The Earthling
- A Farewell To Arms (1932)
- Freud (aka Freud: The Secret Passion)
- F.T.A.
- Grand Slam
- The Great McGinty (Special Edition)
- The Half-Breed
- Hannah Arendt
- Hester Street
- Home Before Midnight
- Isadora
- It Always Rains on Sunday
- Joe Kidd (Special Edition)
- La Marseillaise
- Legal Eagles
- Les Liaisons Dangereuses
- Let the Corpses Tan
- Lights of Old Broadway
- Losin' It
- A Lovely Way to Die
- The Man in Search of his Murderer
- Man on the Flying Trapeze
- Miss ZOMBIE
- Monte Walsh
- Music from the Big House
- My Science Project
- New York Stories (Special Edition)
- No Orchids for Miss Blandish (1948) (70th Anniversary)
- Now and Forever
- Number One
- The Old Fashioned Way
- One More Train to Rob
- The Outsider aka Le Marginal
- Perfect Understanding
- Pittsburgh
- Dynasty 3-D - aka Qian dao wan li zhu
- The Queen of Spades (Special Edition)
- Reap the Wild Wind
- Road to Bali
- Road to Morocco (Special Edition)
- Road to Rio
- Road to Singapore (Special Edition)
- Road to Utopia (Special Edition)
- Road to Zanzibar (Special Edition)
- Schizo
- Scream and Scream Again (Special Edition)
- Shakedown
- Shoot First, Die Later
- The Sinful Nuns of St. Valentine
- Slow Dancing in the Big City (Special Edition)
- Strange Bedfellows (Special Edition)
- Strange Victory
- Summertime
- They Came from Beyond Space
- They Might Be Giants (Special Edition)
- Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
- The Village Detective: a song cycle
- We Won't Grow Old Together
- The Well-Digger's Daughter
- When Eight Bells Toll
- The Whistle Blower
- The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
- You Can't Cheat an Honest Man
- Zoot Suit (Special Edition)
- 4D Man (Special Edition)
- Among the Living
- Blue Collar (Special Edition)
- Blue Skies
- Boccaccio '70
- The Chase
- The Coast Guard
- Daddy and the Muscle Academy
- Fellini's Casanova
- First Name: Carmen
- Forks Over Knives
- Get Out Your Handkerchiefs
- The Gingerbread Man
- The Good Fairy (Special Edition)
- Hail Mary
- Hard to be a God
- Heartworn Highways
- Heartworn Highways Revisited
- Homebodies (Special Edition)
- Hot Saturday
- House of Mortal Sin
- It's A Gift
- Killer Cop
- Madame Rosa
- Narrow Margin (Special Edition)
- One, Two, Three
- The Public Eye
- Quantez
- The Sadistic Baron von Klaus
- The Screaming Woman
- The Silent Partner (Special Edition)
- Son of Paleface
- The Strange Door
- Strike
- Tank
- Tender Mercies (Special Edition)
- Thursday
- Tommaso
- Wake Island
- Wife of a Spy
- You're Telling Me
- Zoltan... Hound of Dracula (Special Edition) aka Dracula's Dog
- The Accused
- Aces: Iron Eagle III
- The Annihilators (Special Edition)
- The Apartment
- The Appaloosa (Special Edition)
- Barton Fink (Special Edition)
- The Blue Lamp (Special Edition)
- Brick (Special Edition)
- Brighton Rock
- The Captain's Paradise | Barnacle Bill - Double Feature
- Christmas in July
- Clockwise
- The Deceivers
- Desert Fury
- The Eiger Sanction (Special Edition)
- Elmer Gantry
- For Love or Money
- The Front Page
- The General Died at Dawn
- Go Go Mania AKA Pop Gear
- Grandview U.S.A.
- The Green Man
- Horizons West
- In God We Trust (Special Edition) - aka In God We Tru$t or Gimme That Prime Time Religion
- An Inspector Calls
- The Interpreter (Special Edition)
- Jetsons - The Movie
- King of Hearts
- Korczak
- Ladybug Ladybug
- The Last Sunset
- Legend of the Mountain
- The Lemon Drop Kid
- The Lion in Winter (50th Anniversary Special Edition)
- Love with the Proper Stranger
- Mad Max
- Madame X
- Maigret and the St. Fiacre Case
- Maigret Sets a Trap
- The Man Between (Special Edition)
- Man's Favorite Sport? (Special Edition)
- Midnight Lace
- The Midnight Man
- Newman's Law
- The Night of the Devils
- The Night of the Following Day
- Nothing But the Truth
- The Nude Bomb, aka The Return of Maxwell Smart
- The Official Story
- One Good Cop (Special Edition)
- Parasite 3D
- Personal Problems
- The Rare Breed
- Rush
- Sacco & Vanzetti
- Schoolgirl Hitchhikers
- Schoolgirls in Chains (Special Edition)
- Scream, Pretty Peggy
- Seven Sinners
- Shoot Out
- Showdown
- The Specialists aka Gli Specialisti
- The Stewardesses
- A Sunday in the Country
- Sunnyside
- Taza, Son of Cochise 3-D
- The Thief of Bagdad (New 2K Restoration)
- Tristana
- Ulzana's Raid (Special Edition)
- Vera Cruz
- Winter Kills (Special Edition)
- The Wonders of Aladdin
- 8 Million Ways to Die
- Abraham Lincoln
- Accident
- Ace High
- The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
- Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves
- Alice in Wonderland
- All I Desire
- The Allnighter
- Almost Human (1974) Milano odia: la polizia non puÃ² sparare
- Almost Summer
- Alphaville (Special Edition) aka Alphaville, une Ã©trange aventure de Lemmy Caution
- Amazon Women on the Moon (Special Edition)
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
- Apache
- Arise, My Love
- Armageddon (aka Armaguedon)
- Ash is Purest White
- The Astro-Zombies
- The Atomic Cafe
- Attack
- Baise-Moi -aka- Rape Me
- Ballast
- The Banishment
- The Bank Dick
- The Barbarians
- Bat 21
- Battleship Potemkin
- Beanpole
- The Being
- The Big Country (60th Anniversary Special Edition)
- Billy the Kid vs. Dracula
- Bird on a Wire (Special Edition)
- The Birth of a Nation
- The Bitch
- Black Gravel
- Black Magic Rites
- Blind Fury (Special Edition)
- Blindfold
- Bloom Up
- The Blue Iguana
- Bluebeard's Eighth Wife
- The Bostonians
- The Bounty (Special Edition)
- Boy
- Brannigan
- Breakheart Pass
- Breakout (Special Edition)
- Bright Victory
- Britt-Marie Was Here
- Buccaneer's Girl
- Buried Alive
- The Buster Keaton Collection - Volume 4 (Go West / College)
- The Buster Keaton Collection â Volume 1
- The Buster Keaton Collection: Volume 2 (Sherlock Jr. / The Navigator)
- The Buster Keaton Collection: Volume 3 (Seven Chances / Battling Butler)
- Bustin' Loose
- By Candlelight
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (4K Restoration)
- The Challenge (1982)
- The Champagne Murders
- Change of Habit
- The Clowns
- Cobra Woman (Special Edition)
- Cold Sweat
- Colonel Redl
- Come September
- Coming Home
- Confidence
- The Cop (aka Un CondÃ©)
- Corridor of Mirrors
- Cosmos
- The Counterfeit Traitor
- Crimson
- Crooklyn
- Crossed Swords (Special Edition) aka The Prince and the Pauper
- Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc.
- Dancing with Crime and The Green Cockatoo
- Date with an Angel
- Daughter of Dracula
- Daughter of the Nile
- Daughters of the Dust
- Day of the Outlaw
- The Day the Earth Caught Fire (Special Edition)
- De Sade
- Dead of Night (Special Edition)
- The Dead Ones
- Death Before Dishonor
- Death in the Garden
- Deep Rising (20th Anniversary Special Edition)
- DÃ©tective
- The Devil Strikes at Night
- Devil Times Five
- The Devil's Brigade
- Dirty O'Neil
- Doctor Death (aka Doctor Death: Seeker of Souls)
- Dreamchild
- The Eagle and the Hawk
- Eastern Promises
- Easy Living
- Elles
- Emerald Forest
- The Escapees
- The Europeans
- Evil Under the Sun (Special Edition)
- The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
- Eye of the Tiger
- Eyes of Laura Mars (Special Edition)
- F.P. 1 Doesn't Answer
- The Fairy
- Faust (Restored Version)
- Fear and Desire
- Female on the Beach (Special Edition)
- Ffolkes aka North Sea Hijack
- Filibus
- A Fistful of Dollars
- The Flesh and the Fiends (Special Edition)
- Flower Drum Song (Special Edition)
- For a Few Dollars More
- For Men Only/School for Sex
- The Forest (Special Edition)
- Foxfire
- Fraternity Vacation
- Fritz the Cat
- Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
- Gator
- Goldengirl
- Goodbye to Language
- The Great Kidnapping
- Happy Birthday to Me (Special Edition)
- Haunted Honeymoon
- He Who Must Die
- Heat and Dust
- The Hellbenders (Special Edition) aka I Crudeli aka The Cruel Ones
- Hercules in the Haunted World
- Hockeyland
- The Holly and the Ivy
- The House of the Seven Gables
- Howards End
- Hudson Hawk (Special Edition)
- I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle (Special Edition)
- Iceman (Special Edition)
- In Bruges
- The Indian Tomb
- Inherit the Wind (1960)
- The Inner Life of Martin Frost
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Island of the Blue Dolphins
- Jason's Lyric
- Je T'Aime Moi Non Plus
- Jet Pilot
- Joan the Maid - Parts 1 & 2
- Jude
- Judgment at Nuremberg
- Justine: The Misfortunes of Virtue
- Kamikaze Hearts
- Karmalink
- Killdozer
- Killer Barbys
- King of the Mountain
- Kiss the Blood off My Hands
- La Cage Aux Folles II
- The Last Hunter
- Last Passenger
- The Last Remake of Beau Geste (Special Editon)
- The Last Train From Madrid
- The Laughing Policeman
- The Lavender Hill Mob (Special Edition)
- Leonor
- Li'l Quinquin
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice
- The Little Fugitive
- Live Like a Cop Die Like a Man
- Lonely are the Brave
- Lonelyhearts
- The Long Hair of Death
- The Lost Weekend
- Love Me Deadly
- Lust, Caution (Special Edition)
- Maid in Sweden
- Mamba
- The Man in the White Suit (Special Edition)
- The Man Who Lies
- Marriage Italian Style
- Max and the Junkmen
- Maya Deren Collection
- Mercenary Fighters
- Mirage (Special Edition)
- Mississippi Burning (Special Edition)
- Movie Movie
- Murder at the Vanities
- Murder by Decree (Special Edition)
- Murder! (Special Edition)
- My Boyfriend's Back (Special Edition)
- The Mystery of Edwin Drood
- New Year's Evil (Special Edition)
- Night Patrol
- Nightmare Beach (Special Edition)
- Nightmare City
- The Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat
- Oasis of the Zombies
- Outside the Law
- The Park Is Mine
- Pasolini
- Play Misty for Me (Special Edition)
- Play Motel
- The Prince
- The Producers (Special Edition)
- The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
- Quai des Orfevres
- The Quatermass Xperiment
- The Rainmaker
- The Rape of the Vampire
- Razzia Sur La Chnouf
- Red Christmas
- The Reincarnation of Peter Proud
- Robbery
- Room at the Top (Special Edition)
- Runaway Train
- Running Scared (Billy Crystal, Gregory Hines)
- Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea (Special Edition)
- Screams of a Winter Night
- The Search for One-Eye Jimmy
- Secret Ceremony
- The Secret of the Blue Room
- The Secret Ways
- Semi-Tough
- The Shepherd of the Hills
- The Skin
- Snowflake
- So Proudly We Hail
- Soldier Blue
- Some Girls (Special Edition)
- Son of Samson (aka Maciste nella valle dei Re)
- South: Ernest Shackleton and the Endurance Expedition
- The Spider Woman Strikes Back
- Spies (Restored Version)
- The Spoilers
- The Sporting Club
- Starflight One
- Stick (Special Edition)
- Sudden Fear
- Summer Lovers (Special Edition)
- Summer of Sam
- Sunflower
- Support Your Local Gunfighter
- Support Your Local Sheriff
- Sweet Liberty
- The Tarnished Angels
- Tel Aviv on Fire
- Ten Little Indians
- Ten Little Indians (1989)
- Tentacles
- Terror Squad
- The Great Alligator - aka Il fiume del grande caimano
- The Haunted Castle / Finances of the Grand Duke
- The Kiss Before the Mirror
- They Call Me Bruce?
- Thunder Bay
- The Time Guardian
- Times Square (Special Edition)
- Tintoreraâ ¦ Tiger Shark
- To Hell and Back
- Trackdown
- The Train (Special Edition)
- Trans-Europ-Express
- Treasure of the Four Crowns (3-D Special Edition)
- Trilogy of Terror II (Special Edition)
- Tropic Thunder
- Tuff Turf
- The Turning Point
- Twice Told Tales (Special Edition)
- Two Men in Manhattan
- Two Men in Town (2014)
- Two Mules for Sister Sara (Special Edition)
- Two Orphan Vampires
- Ulysses (Special Edition)
- The Usual Suspects
- The Victim (1972)
- The Vikings
- The Violent Breed
- Violent City (Special Edition) aka The Family
- Virgin Witch
- Walk With Me
- The War
- The Web
- Werewolves on Wheels
- Winter Sleep
- Without Warning (Special Edition)
- Witness for the Prosecution
- Woman in Hiding
- Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
- Zeta One
- The 3D Nudie-Cuties Collection
- The Conformist
- Dr. Phibes Double Feature [The Abominable Dr. Phibes/Dr. Phibes Rises Again]
- Kill and Kill Again
- Conversation Piece
- OKA!
- Portrait of Jason
- Private Desert
- Rob Epstein - Jeffrey Friedman Collection: Common Threads, Where Are We?
- Squeal
- Arabian Nights
- The Benoit Jacquot Collection
- Blancanieves
- Intolerance
- The Jewish Soul: Classics of Yiddish Cinema
- Ken Jacobs Collection
- Touch of Evil
- Clouzot: Early Works
- Edgar G. Ulmer Sci-Fi Collection [The Man From Planet X / Beyond the Time Barrier / The Amazing Transparent Man]
- The Gianfranco Rosi Collection (Below Sea Level, Boatman, Fire at Sea, Sacro Gra)
- The Indian Doctor: Complete Series
- Journeys Through French Cinema
- Marseille: The Complete Series
- Buster Keaton: The Shorts Collection (1917-23)
- Carole Lombard Collection II [Hands Across the Table / Love Before Breakfast / Princess Comes Across]
- MiklÃ³s JancsÃ³ Collection: The Round-Up, The Red and the White, The Confrontation, Winter Wind, Red Psalm, Electra, My Love
- Western Classics I [When the Daltons Rode / The Virginian / Whispering Smith]
- Audie Murphy Collection [The Duel at Silver Creek/Ride a Crooked Trail/No Name on the Bullet]
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema IX [Lady on a Train / Tangier / Take One False Step]
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema X [Flesh and Fury / The Square Jungle / World in My Corner]
- Night Gallery (Season 1)
- Films of Joaquim Pedro de Andrade, The
- The Pete Walker Collection (4 Blu-ray Set)
- The Pete Walker Collection II
- Francis the Talking Mule - 7 Film Collection [Francis/Francis Goes to the Races/Francis Goes to West Point/Francis Covers the Big Town/Francis Joins the WACS/Francis in the Navy/Francis in the Haunted
- The Lina Wertmuller Collection (Blu-ray Box)
