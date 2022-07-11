DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy Black Friday 2022

11-07-22, 08:07 AM
Best Buy Black Friday 2022
As mentioned earlier by kahuna, Best Buy has put a large portion of its Black Friday movies on sale today (over 340 titles). The sale ends at the end of the day today (Monday). Must be a My Best Buy member.

I scraped the sale titles from the Best Buy site and dumped them into this spreadsheet, so hopefully this will help you get some of your shopping done early:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing

The rest of the Black Friday calendar looks like this:
Mon, Nov. 14 - Member Mondays sale
Thu, Nov. 17 - TotalTech members Early Access to Black Friday
Fri, Nov. 18 - My Best Buy members Early Access to Black Friday
Sun, Nov. 20 - Black Friday Sale begins
Thu, Nov. 25 - Black Friday
Sun, Nov. 27 - Cyber deals begin

Holiday return policy is in effect. Anything bought after Oct. 24 can be returned through Jan. 14.
Price matching is suspended from Nov. 18 - 28. Also, matching is excluded at any time for competitor offers for "items denoted as Black Friday pricing".
