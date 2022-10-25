Drive 4k Limited Edition Box Set Available at Orbit DVD!
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 69
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
Drive 4k Limited Edition Box Set Available at Orbit DVD!
For anyone interested and might not have this yet… I saw this edition listed at Orbit dvd under “ damaged” but no info or pix… When I contacted them, they relayed they have found some left over copies and are NOT damaged just that they had a few copies left over at $79.99 So I jumped on one before they are gone.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off