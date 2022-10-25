DVD Talk Forum

Drive 4k Limited Edition Box Set Available at Orbit DVD!

Drive 4k Limited Edition Box Set Available at Orbit DVD!

   
10-25-22, 09:43 AM
Drive 4k Limited Edition Box Set Available at Orbit DVD!
For anyone interested and might not have this yet… I saw this edition listed at Orbit dvd under “ damaged” but no info or pix… When I contacted them, they relayed they have found some left over copies and are NOT damaged just that they had a few copies left over at $79.99 So I jumped on one before they are gone.
