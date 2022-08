Vingegar Syndrome's SummerFest 2022 - 8/19-8/21

Our first annual VS SummerFest Sale starts this Friday at 12:01am EST! This event is focused on showcasing our ongoing physical and digital preservation efforts, and will feature a select group of titles that are being preserved in our film archive discounted to 50% SRP!The event will also see the unveiling of a brand new VSA release, two new Peekaramas, new catalog slipcovers and a whole slew of new merch and shirts!Only at www.VinegarSyndrome.com