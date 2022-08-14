The Seventh Curse 88 films limited edition OOP Not everywhere!

Almost every sight has this really nice limited edition of 88 films Deluxe set, But again Orbit dvd has a few copies listed as damaged- pics shown and again I have ordered quite a few  damaged titles from them and the pics do not do them justice as the ones I have received,(Thriller a cruel , Babadook most recently), and all of them have looked essentially brand new for anyone interested before they sell out!

