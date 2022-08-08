Babadook 4k Limited Ed. Second Sight Orbit dvd
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 54
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Babadook 4k Limited Ed. Second Sight Orbit dvd
For anyone interested…Again they have “ damaged” copies of this OOP set for $74.95! Going for Alot more most everywhere. Photos show VERY minimal denting on one edge of case! I just received my order of “ damaged” Vinegar Syndromes “ Thriller a cruel…” 4 disc set,( they still have a few copies of this as well-$59.99), and gotta say it looked new and really could not locate the minor dent they showed when I ordered it! Definately grabbed one of a few copies available.
Last edited by smurrlock; 08-08-22 at 05:31 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off