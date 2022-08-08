Babadook 4k Limited Ed. Second Sight Orbit dvd

For anyone interested…Again they have “ damaged” copies of this OOP set for $74.95! Going for Alot more most everywhere. Photos show VERY minimal denting on one edge of case! I just received my order of “ damaged” Vinegar Syndromes “ Thriller a cruel…” 4 disc set,( they still have a few copies of this as well-$59.99), and gotta say it looked new and really could not locate the minor dent they showed when I ordered it! Definately grabbed one of a few copies available.