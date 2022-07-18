Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)

There are more than a few KINO titles on Amazon sold by yourtreasurehunter (KINO) that are *less* even adding $4.50 shipping and tax than in the KINO sale. One is the new Francis set. It's only a couple of dollars lower but considering they sell it for $30 on Amazon you'd think it'd be $35 on KINO's site during the sale.



Basically - it pays to double check Amazon before ordering from KINO with Amazon mostly PMing Barnes and Noble's 50% off KINO sale plus KINO's Amazon presence selling a few even lower.