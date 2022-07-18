DVD Talk Forum

Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)

   
Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
And it's a big one too!

$4.99$5.49$5.99$6.49$6.99$7.49$7.99$8.49$8.99$9.49$9.99$10.99$11.99$12.49$12.99$13.99$14.99$17.99$19.99$24.99$29.99$39.99$47.99$49.99
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
And for Ultra HD titles:

$14.99$16.99$17.99$18.99$29.99
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
I'll wait for the rest of the Dollars trilogy to drop to at least $14.99.

Not a lot I'm interested on sale this time around. But there are some nice prices on Kino Lorber (not KLSC) and Cohen titles.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
I spent $100 on the last sale. I'm going to wait until the new Chuck Norris movies come out and they are on sale before I spend more money there.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
I just spent over $100 on the Amazon (mostly) Lino sale, & Amazon was a bit lower priced on many of the titles that interest me.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
Ill get something but dont know what yet (probably New Years Evil and Grand Slam) but will keep it light to keep the streak going from never missing out on this sale but will wait until after the BN Criterion sale.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
There are more than a few KINO titles on Amazon sold by yourtreasurehunter (KINO) that are *less* even adding $4.50 shipping and tax than in the KINO sale. One is the new Francis set. It's only a couple of dollars lower but considering they sell it for $30 on Amazon you'd think it'd be $35 on KINO's site during the sale.

Basically - it pays to double check Amazon before ordering from KINO with Amazon mostly PMing Barnes and Noble's 50% off KINO sale plus KINO's Amazon presence selling a few even lower.
