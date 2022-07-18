Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
And it's a big one too!
$4.99
$4.99
- Before and After (Special Edition)
- The Good Mother
- A Man, a Woman and a Bank
- Nightmare Cinema
- Wild Women
- Back in the Day
- Covergirl
- A Great Wall
- Jefferson in Paris (Special Edition)
- Me, Natalie
- Not for Publication
- Swing Vote (Special Edition)
- The Veil
- The Captive Heart
- The Chicken Chronicles
- Observance
- Rawhead Rex (Limited Edition SteelBook)
- Veronica Guerin (Special Edition)
- Welcome to the Circle
- Cry Freedom
- Dead Dicks
- The Demoniacs (Unrated Extended Cut)
- Morgan, A Suitable Case for Treatment
- Mr. Destiny (Special Edition)
- Positive I.D.
- Spawn of the North
- Who?
- 3 Faces
- 3 Hearts
- An Act of Defiance
- Ajami
- Ambush Bay
- The Associate
- August Winds
- Backlash
- Barbara
- Beyond Therapy
- Big Trouble (Special Edition)
- A Bigger Splash
- Body Slam
- Capital
- Le Chef
- Cuba
- Custody
- Date with an Angel
- The Daughter
- David Holzman's Diary
- The Divine Order
- The Doctor (Special Edition)
- Duet for Cannibals
- Dukhtar
- Dying to Know: Ram Dass & Timothy Leary
- The GoodTimesKid
- The Great Gabbo
- The Group
- Grunt! The Wrestling Movie
- Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
- Headshot
- Honky Tonk Freeway
- In the Courtyard
- Indivisible
- The Internecine Project
- Keep the Change
- The Killing Time
- Kills on Wheels
- The Kindergarten Teacher
- The Last Married Couple in America
- Life of Riley
- Like Me
- Littlerock
- Love Among the Ruins
- Luminous Motion
- Lust for Gold : A Race Against Time
- M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity
- Mademoiselle Chambon
- Man Without a Star
- Manhattan Project
- The Messenger
- Million Dollar Mystery
- Moments Without Proper Names
- Moon Manor
- The Mover
- Museo
- My Friend Victoria
- Obit.
- Of Fathers and Sons
- Old Stone
- Oliver Sacks: His Own Life
- Omar
- A Paris Education
- The Pearl Button
- Poetry
- Porto
- The Projectionist
- Promise at Dawn
- Le Quattro Volte
- Rabin, The Last Day
- Rapt
- The Reason I Jump
- RECORDER: THE MARION STOKES PROJECT
- Red Cow
- Redemption
- Say Amen, Somebody
- Seven
- Sex Madness Revealed
- The Sex Thief
- Shoelaces
- Shoot The Sun Down
- Shooting Stars
- The Son of Joseph
- Songs My Brothers Taught Me
- Sonja: The White Swan
- Spooky House
- A Summer in La Goulette
- Summer Night
- Te Ata
- Tesnota (Closeness)
- Test Pattern
- This is Not a Movie
- This Magnificent Cake!
- A Thousand Cuts
- Thousand Pieces of Gold
- Tikkun
- Tip Top
- The Tobacconist
- Touch Me Not
- Two For the Seesaw
- The Unholy Four
- White as Snow
- Who Done It?
- Who You Think I Am
- Who's Crazy?
- The Woman Who Left
- A Woman's Life
- The World is Full of Secrets
- The Wound
- Young Ahmed
- Zizou and the Arab Spring
- 36th Precinct
- Acasa, My Home
- Aya of Yop City
- Blank City
- The Boat is Full
- Buffet Froid
- Capital in the Twenty-First Century
- Cattle Annie And Little Britches
- Cool as Ice
- Daddy Long Legs
- The Day of the Dolphin
- Death Takes a Holiday
- Delta Force 2
- F.T.A.
- The Fifth Floor
- The Groundstar Conspiracy
- Hallucination Strip
- How About Adolf?
- Human
- I Cannibali
- InnSÃ¦i â the Power of Intuition
- The Magic Sword (Special Edition)
- The Man Called Noon
- Mary, Queen of Scots
- The Night of the Hunted
- The Nude Vampire
- The Oldest Profession
- A Pain in the Ass - aka L'emmerdeur
- The Pit
- Rosebud
- Stiletto
- The Underneath
- Adventures of Captain Marvel (12 Chapter Serial)
- The Coast Guard
- Elena
- Fort Tilden
- The Great McGinty (Special Edition)
- Hard to be a God
- The Kaiser of California
- Let the Corpses Tan
- The Liberator
- Little Sister
- A Lovely Way to Die
- Monte Walsh
- Nationtime
- Never Gonna Snow Again
- The Outsider aka Le Marginal
- Pittsburgh
- Reap the Wild Wind
- Road to Rio
- Road to Singapore (Special Edition)
- Scream and Scream Again (Special Edition)
- Taking Care of Business (Special Edition)
- They Might Be Giants (Special Edition)
- Tower
- Wake Island
- We Won't Grow Old Together
- The Whistle Blower
- 4D Man (Special Edition)
- The Allnighter
- Boccaccio '70
- Burnt Offerings
- Casanova, Last Love
- The Chase
- The Cheat (1931)
- Daisy Kenyon
- Fellini's Casanova
- The Gingerbread Man
- The Good Fairy (Special Edition)
- Hail Mary
- Hot Saturday
- I Wake Up Screaming
- The Last Supper
- Madame Rosa
- Marguerite
- May in the Summer
- Mustang
- Narrow Margin (Special Edition)
- One, Two, Three
- The Other Son
- Paulette
- The People vs. Fritz Bauer
- Perfect Understanding
- The Public Eye
- Quantez
- Rams
- The River
- September 30 1955
- The Silent Partner (Special Edition)
- Spiral
- Standing Tall
- The Strange Door
- Summertime
- Syncopation
- Tank
- Tender Mercies (Special Edition)
- They Came from Beyond Space
- You Will Be My Son
- 8 Million Ways to Die
- 99 River Street
- 100 Rifles
- Accident
- The Accused
- Adua and Her Friends
- The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
- After the Fox
- Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves
- Alice in Wonderland
- All I Desire
- Alphaville (Special Edition) aka Alphaville, une Ã©trange aventure de Lemmy Caution
- Amazon Women on the Moon (Special Edition)
- Amen.
- Among the Living
- The Annihilators (Special Edition)
- Apache
- The Apartment
- Ape 3D
- The Appaloosa (Special Edition)
- Aquarius
- Arabian Adventure
- Arise, My Love
- The Artist and the Model
- Ash is Purest White
- The Astro-Zombies
- Attack
- Attack of the Robots
- Babylon
- Back Street (1941)
- Baise-Moi -aka- Rape Me
- The Bank Dick
- Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair
- Barton Fink (Special Edition)
- Battle Hymn
- The Battle of the Sexes (1960)
- Battleship Potemkin
- Beginning
- The Beguiled (Special Edition)
- The Being
- Between the Lines
- Beyond the Visible: Hilma Af Klint
- The Big Country (60th Anniversary Special Edition)
- Billy the Kid vs. Dracula
- Bird on a Wire (Special Edition)
- The Bitch
- Black Gravel
- The Black Windmill (Special Edition)
- Blastfighter (Special Edition)
- Blindfold
- Blue (Derek Jarman)
- Blue Collar (Special Edition)
- The Blue Lamp (Special Edition)
- Blue Skies
- Bluebeard's Eighth Wife
- The Body of My Enemy (aka Corps de mon ennemi)
- Boomerang
- The Border
- The Bounty (Special Edition)
- Brannigan
- Breakheart Pass
- Breezy
- Brick (Special Edition)
- Brighton Rock
- Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia
- Broken Arrow (1950)
- Buccaneer's Girl
- Budapest Noir
- Buried Alive
- Burke & Hare
- The Buster Keaton Collection â Volume 1
- The Buster Keaton Collection: Volume 2 (Sherlock Jr. / The Navigator)
- The Buster Keaton Collection: Volume 3 (Seven Chances / Battling Butler)
- The Buster Keaton Collection - Volume 4 (Go West / College)
- Bustin' Loose
- La Cage Aux Folles II
- The Captain's Paradise | Barnacle Bill - Double Feature
- The Challenge (1982)
- The Champagne Murders
- Chandu the Magician
- Change of Habit
- Charlotte Rampling: The Look
- Cherry 2000
- Christmas in July
- City of Women
- Clockwise
- The Clowns
- Cobra Woman (Special Edition)
- Coincoin and the Extra-Humans
- Cold Sweat
- Colonel Redl
- Come Back, Africa/Black Roots
- Come September
- The Comeback
- Coming Home
- Compulsion
- Confidence
- The Connection
- Coogan's Bluff (Special Edition)
- Counterpoint
- Les Cowboys
- Crescendo
- Crooklyn
- Crossed Swords (Special Edition) aka The Prince and the Pauper
- Cry of the City
- Daddy and the Muscle Academy
- The Daughter of Dawn
- David and Bathsheba
- The Day the Earth Caught Fire (Special Edition)
- Day of the Outlaw
- Dead of Night (Special Edition)
- Death Before Dishonor
- Death in the Garden
- The Deceivers
- Delirium - aka Le foto di Gioia
- Deported
- Desecration (Special Edition)
- Desert Fury
- Fritz Lang's Destiny
- DÃ©tective
- Devil and the Deep
- Devil Fish aka Monster Shark
- Devil's Express
- The Devil's Brigade
- Diamantino
- Diary of a Lost Girl
- Divorced Dad
- Dogtooth
- Downtown 81
- Dynasty 3-D - aka Qian dao wan li zhu
- The Eagle
- The Eagle and the Hawk
- Eagle's Wing
- The Earthling
- Eastern Promises
- Easy Living
- The Eiger Sanction (Special Edition)
- Elmer Gantry
- Emerald Forest
- The Enemy Below
- The Erotic Rites of Frankenstein
- The Escapees
- Evil Under the Sun (Special Edition)
- Exorcism
- F.P. 1 Doesn't Answer
- Fabian: Going to the Dogs
- The Fairy
- A Faithful Man
- Farewell (Abschied)
- A Farewell To Arms (1932)
- Fast Charlieâ ¦ the Moonbeam Rider
- Faust (Restored Version)
- Fear and Desire
- Ffolkes aka North Sea Hijack
- Film
- Finding Fela
- First Beautiful Thing
- First Name: Carmen
- A Fistful of Dollars
- For a Few Dollars More
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (50th Anniversary Edition)
- Fitzwilly
- Fixed Bayonets!
- The Flesh and the Fiends (Special Edition)
- Foolish Wives & The Man You Loved to Hate (Blu-Ray)
- For Love or Money
- The Forbidden Room
- Foxfire
- France
- Freud (aka Freud: The Secret Passion)
- The Front Page
- Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
- Fuzz
- Gagarine
- Le Gai Savoir
- The Gallant Hours
- Gator
- The General Died at Dawn
- Get Out Your Handkerchiefs
- Go Go Mania AKA Pop Gear
- The Golem
- Gorp
- Grand Slam
- Grandview U.S.A.
- The Grapes of Death
- The Great Leap
- The Green Man
- Gueros
- Guest of Honour
- The Half-Breed
- Hangmen Also Die
- Hangover Square
- Hannah Arendt
- Hard to Hold
- The Haunted Castle / Finances of the Grand Duke
- Heartworn Highways
- Heartworn Highways Revisited
- The Hellbenders (Special Edition) aka I Crudeli aka The Cruel Ones
- Hester Street
- High Plains Drifter (Special Edition)
- Highway Patrolman (Special Edition)
- Himalaya (Restored Version)
- The Holly and the Ivy
- Home
- Home Before Midnight
- Homebodies (Special Edition)
- Horizons West
- House of Mortal Sin
- The House of the Seven Gables
- House on 92nd Street
- Howards End
- I Wish I Knew
- I'm Gonna Git You Sucka
- Iceman (Special Edition)
- The Immortal
- In God We Trust (Special Edition) - aka In God We Tru$t or Gimme That Prime Time Religion
- In the Land of the Head Hunters
- In the Name of My Daughter
- Inherit the Wind (1960)
- An Inspector Calls
- The Interpreter (Special Edition)
- THE INTRIGUE: The Films of Julia Crawford Ivers
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Ironmaster - aka La guerra del ferro: Ironmaster
- Isadora
- It Always Rains on Sunday
- It's A Gift
- Ixcanul
- Jamaica Inn
- Jazz on a Summer's Day
- Je T'Aime Moi Non Plus
- Jet Pilot
- Jetsons - The Movie
- Jigsaw
- Joe Kidd (Special Edition)
- Judgment at Nuremberg
- Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait
- Just Like a Woman
- Killdozer
- Kinetta
- King of Hearts
- A Kiss Before Dying
- The Kiss Before the Mirror
- Kiss the Blood off My Hands
- The Lady
- Ladybug Ladybug
- The Last Remake of Beau Geste (Special Editon)
- The Last Sunset
- The Lavender Hill Mob (Special Edition)
- Legal Eagles
- Legend of the Mountain
- The Lemon Drop Kid
- Les Liaisons Dangereuses
- Lights of Old Broadway
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice
- The Lion in Winter (50th Anniversary Special Edition)
- The Lodger
- Lonely are the Brave
- Long Day's Journey Into Night
- Losin' It
- Losing Ground
- The Lost Weekend
- Lourdes
- The Love of Jeanne Ney
- Love with the Proper Stranger
- Loving Vincent
- Lucky Grandma
- Lucky Luciano
- Luna
- Lust, Caution (Special Edition)
- Mad Dog and Glory (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
- Mad Max
- Mai-Chan's Daily Life: The Movie; Bloody Carnal Residence
- Maigret and the St. Fiacre Case
- Maigret Sets a Trap
- The Man Between (Special Edition)
- The Man in Search of his Murderer
- The Man in the White Suit (Special Edition)
- Man on Fire
- Man on the Flying Trapeze
- Man's Favorite Sport? (Special Edition)
- Many Wars Ago
- Mario Ruspoli, Prince of the Whales (with collected shorts by Mario Ruspoli)
- La Marseillaise
- Martin Eden
- Max and the Junkmen
- Ma Belle, My Beauty
- The Measure of a Man
- Midnight Lace
- The Midnight Man
- Miracle Mile
- Mirage (Special Edition)
- Miss ZOMBIE
- Mississippi Burning (Special Edition)
- Molly
- More Than Honey
- Moving Violations
- Murder by Decree (Special Edition)
- Murder Rock (Special Edition) aka Murder-Rock: Dancing Death | Murderock - Uccide a passo di danza
- Murder, He Says
- Murder! (Special Edition)
- Music from the Big House
- My Afternoons with Margueritte
- My Boyfriend's Back (Special Edition)
- My Favorite Blonde
- My Science Project
- My Son
- The Mystery of Edwin Drood
- Naked Alibi
- New York Stories (Special Edition)
- Newman's Law
- The Night of the Devils
- The Night of the Following Day
- Night Passage
- No Highway in the Sky
- No Orchids for Miss Blandish (1948) (70th Anniversary)
- NOTFILM
- Nothing But the Truth
- Now and Forever
- Nowhere in Africa
- The Nude Bomb, aka The Return of Maxwell Smart
- Number One
- The Official Story
- The Old Fashioned Way
- The Olive Trees of Justice
- On the Beach
- One Good Cop (Special Edition)
- One More Train to Rob
- Panic in Year Zero
- Paracelsus
- Parasite 3D
- The Park Is Mine
- Percy
- Perfect Obedience
- Peter Pan
- Phantom From 10,000 Leagues
- Play Misty for Me (Special Edition)
- The Prince
- Prince of Foxes
- The Producers (Special Edition)
- Pufnstuf
- The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
- The Quatermass Xperiment
- The Queen
- The Queen of Spades (Special Edition)
- The Rare Breed
- Rawhide (1951)
- Razzia Sur La Chnouf
- Red Christmas
- The Reincarnation of Peter Proud
- The Retrieval
- Road to Bali
- Road to Morocco (Special Edition)
- Road to Utopia (Special Edition)
- Road to Zanzibar (Special Edition)
- The Robber
- Robbery
- Room at the Top (Special Edition)
- The Rosary Murders
- Runaway Train
- Running Scared (Billy Crystal, Gregory Hines)
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
- Sacco & Vanzetti
- The Sadistic Baron von Klaus
- Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea (Special Edition)
- La Sapienza
- Scarlet Street
- Schizo
- Schoolgirl Hitchhikers
- Scream, Pretty Peggy
- The Screaming Woman
- Secret Ceremony
- The Secret of the Blue Room
- The Secret Ways
- Semi-Tough
- Serendipity
- Seven Sinners
- Shakedown
- The Shepherd of the Hills
- Shoes
- Shoot First, Die Later
- Shoot Out
- Shooting the Mafia
- Showdown
- The Sinful Nuns of St. Valentine
- Slow Dancing in the Big City (Special Edition)
- Soldier Blue
- Son of Paleface
- Son of Samson (aka Maciste nella valle dei Re)
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Specialists aka Gli Specialisti
- The Spider Woman Strikes Back
- Spies (Restored Version)
- The Spoilers
- The Stewardesses
- Stick (Special Edition)
- Strange Bedfellows (Special Edition)
- Strange Victory
- Strike
- Sudden Fear
- Summer Lovers (Special Edition)
- Summer of Sam
- A Sunday in the Country
- Sunflower
- Support Your Local Gunfighter
- Sweet Liberty
- Tabu (1931)
- The Tarnished Angels
- Tartuffe
- Taza, Son of Cochise 3-D
- Tel Aviv on Fire
- Ten Little Indians
- The Thief of Bagdad (New 2K Restoration)
- Thunder Bay
- Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
- Thursday
- The Time Guardian
- Tintoreraâ ¦ Tiger Shark
- To Hell and Back
- Tommaso
- A Touch of Sin
- The Train (Special Edition)
- Trans-Europ-Express
- Trilogy of Terror II (Special Edition)
- Trouble Man
- Tuff Turf
- The Two of Us
- Two Orphan Vampires
- Ulysses (Special Edition)
- Ulzana's Raid (Special Edition)
- Untamed Heart
- Variety
- Vera Cruz
- The Victim
- The Vikings
- A Virgin Among The Living Dead
- Virgin Witch
- Walk With Me
- The War
- The Web
- The Well-Digger's Daughter
- Western Union
- What a Way to Go!
- When Eight Bells Toll
- Wife of a Spy
- Winter Kills (Special Edition)
- Winter Sleep
- Witness for the Prosecution
- Woman in Hiding
- The Woman One Longs For
- The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
- The Wonders of Aladdin
- Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
- You Can't Cheat an Honest Man
- You're Telling Me
- Zoltan... Hound of Dracula (Special Edition) aka Dracula's Dog
- Zoot Suit (Special Edition)
- Armageddon (aka Armaguedon)
- The Banishment
- Il Generale Della Rovere
- The Laughing Policeman
- The Penalty (Deluxe Collector's Edition)
- Quai des Orfevres
- Tentacles
- Two Men in Manhattan
- Two Mules for Sister Sara (Special Edition)
- Abraham Lincoln
- Ballast
- The Barbarians
- Breakout (Special Edition)
- Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc.
- Dead Pit (1989)
- The Devil Strikes at Night
- Devil Times Five
- Dirty O'Neil
- The Europeans
- Female on the Beach (Special Edition)
- Flower Drum Song (Special Edition)
- The Forest (Special Edition)
- Fritz the Cat
- The Gang and Three Men to Kill: Two Newly Restored Films by Jacques Deray
- The Great Alligator - aka Il fiume del grande caimano
- Hercules in the Haunted World
- The Indian Tomb
- Mamba
- New Year's Evil (Special Edition)
- Nightmares Come At Night
- Oranges and Sunshine
- Play Motel
- Poison
- Screams of a Winter Night
- Starflight One
- Sunnyside
- Two Men in Town (2014)
- The Violent Breed
- Without Warning (Special Edition)
- Almost Summer
- The Bostonians
- De Sade
- Jude
- Times Square (Special Edition)
- Treasure of the Four Crowns (3-D Special Edition)
- Violent City (Special Edition) aka The Family
- The Blue Angel (Deluxe Blu-ray)
- Dr. Phibes Double Feature [The Abominable Dr. Phibes/Dr. Phibes Rises Again]
- Outside the Law
- Nixon (Special Edition)
- On the Bowery: The Films of Lionel Rogosin Vol. 1
- Ornette: Made in America
- The Phantom of the Opera (Restored Version)
- Portrait of Jason
- The Round-Up & The Red and the White (Two Films by MiklÃ³s JancsÃ³)
- The Skin
- Ken Jacobs Collection
- Touch of Evil
- Les Vampires
- Western Classics II [The Redhead from Wyoming / Pillars of the Sky / Gun for a Coward]
- Audie Murphy Collection [The Duel at Silver Creek/Ride a Crooked Trail/No Name on the Bullet]
- Babylon Berlin Season 3
- The Benoit Jacquot Collection
- Carole Lombard Collection I [Fast and Loose / Man of the World / No Man of Her Own]
- Carole Lombard Collection II [Hands Across the Table / Love Before Breakfast / Princess Comes Across]
- Clouzot: Early Works
- Deanna Durbin Collection I [100 Men and a Girl / Three Smart Girls Grow Up / It Started with Eve]
- Edgar G. Ulmer Sci-Fi Collection [The Man From Planet X / Beyond the Time Barrier / The Amazing Transparent Man]
- Five Day Lover/On Guard (Philippe de Broca Double Feature)
- The Gianfranco Rosi Collection (Below Sea Level, Boatman, Fire at Sea, Sacro Gra)
- Gomorrah: Fifth and Final Season
- The Indian Doctor: Complete Series
- Intolerance
- The Jewish Soul: Classics of Yiddish Cinema
- Journeys Through French Cinema
- Marseille: The Complete Series
- Western Classics I [When the Daltons Rode / The Virginian / Whispering Smith]
- Babylon Berlin Seasons 1&2
- Buster Keaton: The Shorts Collection (1917-23)
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema VI [Singapore/Johnny Stool Pigeon/The Raging Tide]
- MiklÃ³s JancsÃ³ Collection: The Round-Up, The Red and the White, The Confrontation, Winter Wind, Red Psalm, Electra, My Love
- Night Gallery (Season 1)
- OSS 117: Five Film Collection (OSS 117 Is Unleashed / OOSS 117: Panic in Bangkok / OSS 117: Mission For a Killer / OSS 117: Mission to Tokyo / OSS 117: Double Agent) (3-Discs)
- Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders (Season 1)
- The David O. Selznick Collection
- Francis the Talking Mule - 7 Film Collection [Francis/Francis Goes to the Races/Francis Goes to West Point/Francis Covers the Big Town/Francis Joins the WACS/Francis in the Navy/Francis in the Haunted
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
And for Ultra HD titles:
$14.99
$14.99
- The Apartment
- Eastern Promises
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Misery
- The Silence of the Lambs (30th Anniversary)
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
I'll wait for the rest of the Dollars trilogy to drop to at least $14.99.
Not a lot I'm interested on sale this time around. But there are some nice prices on Kino Lorber (not KLSC) and Cohen titles.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
I spent $100 on the last sale. I'm going to wait until the new Chuck Norris movies come out and they are on sale before I spend more money there.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
I just spent over $100 on the Amazon (mostly) Lino sale, & Amazon was a bit lower priced on many of the titles that interest me.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
Ill get something but dont know what yet (probably New Years Evil and Grand Slam) but will keep it light to keep the streak going from never missing out on this sale but will wait until after the BN Criterion sale.
Re: Kino Lorber - Spring into Summer Sale (ends 7/18/22)
There are more than a few KINO titles on Amazon sold by yourtreasurehunter (KINO) that are *less* even adding $4.50 shipping and tax than in the KINO sale. One is the new Francis set. It's only a couple of dollars lower but considering they sell it for $30 on Amazon you'd think it'd be $35 on KINO's site during the sale.
Basically - it pays to double check Amazon before ordering from KINO with Amazon mostly PMing Barnes and Noble's 50% off KINO sale plus KINO's Amazon presence selling a few even lower.
