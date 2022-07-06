Classicflix Hal Roach Studios sale - now thru June 14th, 2022

This sale started on June 7th and ends on June 14th at 11:59pmFrom their website:First Annual Hal Roach Studios Sale Starts Today06/07/22 by Staff WriterToday we're kicking off our first annual Hal Roach Studios sale at ClassicFlix.For the next seven days, you'll be able to get extremely low prices on all our releases produced at the studio from The Little Rascals to The Streamliners to feature films and TV shows.In addition to the lowest prices ever for our Vol. 3, 4 & 5 of our Little Rascal releases, of particular note are both The Little Rascals - The ClassicFlix Restorations, Volume 1 and Public Defender - The Official Complete Series which are part of the sale. This is noteworthy because:* Volume 1 is currently out of print, but we received some returns back from our distributor so we have a limited number in stock* Public Defender was just announced today and is on sale even though it's available for pre-orderThe sale ends June 14th at 11:59pm.NOTE: Because our releases of Roach produced properties will continue to grow, we're hoping this to be an annual sale. Therefore, we are adding it to the other three regular sales throughout the year which are our "Anniversary", "Super Summer" and "Winter Blowout".Link to sale: