CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting MARCH 8, 2022 Noon ET for 24 HRS

Quote: Dear Criterion Collectors,



It’s that time again!



Because you’re a loyal criterion.com shopper, we wanted you to be the first to know that our 24-hour Flash Sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8, at noon ET! All in-stock Blu-rays, DVDs, and 4K UHD discs will be marked down to 50% off the SRP at criterion.com.

Mulholland Dr. 4KUHD + BD 16-Nov-2021 $50

Citizen Kane 4KUHD + BD 23-Nov-2021 $60

Menace II Society 4KUHD + BD 23-Nov-2021 $50

Uncut Gems 4KUHD + BD 23-Nov-2021 $50

The Red Shoes 4K Blu-ray 14-Dec-2021 $50

The Piano 4K Blu-ray 25-Jan-2022 $50

A Hard Day's Night 4K Blu-ray 18-Jan-2022 $50

B]If the Sale follows the usual and normal rules (if not I'll update the post ASAP):(not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, many things did come back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient. You can preload your cart and the prices will automatically adjust after the sale goes live, but if you load it too early Criterion will empty it -- never sure if they do it by time of day or number of hrs, but I usually load my cart an hour or two ahead and it works fine. Items and esp new popular item WILL go OOS during the sale. Sometimes they'll come back into stock during the time-frame, but never is a guaranteeUS otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $10.95 UPSShipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO USPS PRIORITY MAIL ONLYFREE SHIPPING has always been calculated before applying any promo rewards or Gift Certificates are deducted. I think it's also pre-tax so 49.97 + tax isn't free.. The last few sales, a CA site obstructedviews.com has run a parallel sale of 40-50% off items with lower shipping costs and shipped from within the borders so faster and no worries about extra customs fees.DHL Express $23USD Flat RateCustoms and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customerhas been expanded and now required for Alabama,, California,, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota,, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah,, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C.,, and Wisconsin. Several new states added since last sale-- $50 Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don't expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be there next sale. If you have more than one Reward Code ($50 or $10 Criterion Stream reward or others), these do appear to stack since they function essentially like Gift Cards.La strada 2-Nov-2021Once Upon a Time in China: The Complete Films 16-Nov-2021 $125Citizen Kane 23-Nov-2021Menace II Society 23-Nov-2021Uncut Gems 23-Nov-2021One Night in Miami... Blu-ray 7-Dec-2021The Learning Tree Blu-ray 14-Dec-2021The Celebration Blu-ray 11-Jan-2022Time Blu-ray 18-Jan-2022The Piano Blu-ray 25-Jan-2022Dick Johnson Is Dead Blu-ray 25-Jan-2022Written on the Wind (1956) 1-Feb-22Miller's Crossing (1990) 8-Feb-2022Love Affair (1939) 15-Feb-2022Boat People (投奔怒海 / Tau ban no hoi) (1982) 22-Feb-2022Adoption (Örökbefogadás) (1975) 8-Mar-2022this item was announced then pulled due to an issue. A couple people are now reporting getting their replacement/corrected discs so I'm HOPING it may open for orders by tomorrow -- currently listed unavailable