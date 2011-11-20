BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2021 Haul Thread
BLACK FRIDAY/HOLIDAY - 2021 Haul Thread
Last Year's Thread: 2020
Post your Lists and Pics
Master Spreadsheet for your convenience. (COMING SOON)
--------------------------------------------------
2020
2019:
2018:
2017:
2016:
2015:
2014:
2013
2012
2011:
Spoiler:
Best Buy (Nov 5th, 2020)
Best Buy (Nov 17th, 2020)
HamiltonBook.com (Nov 17th, 2020)
Best Buy (Nov 17th, 2020)
Best Buy (Nov 18th, 2020)
Ronin Flix (Nov 20th, 2020)
Sentai Filmworks (Nov 20th, 2020)
Best Buy (Nov 22nd, 2020)
MVD Entertainment (Nov 26th, 2020)
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 26th, 2020)
Epic Pictures (Nov 26th, 2020)
Cult Epics (Nov 26th, 2020)
Severin (Nov 26th, 2020)
Scream Team Releasing (Nov 26th, 2020)
Dollar Tree (Nov 29th, 2020)
Things got a little out of hand...
- Parasite 4K - ($9.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 17th, 2020)
- Gentlemen 4K - ($9.99)*
- Terminator: Dark Fate 4K - ($9.99)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4K - ($9.99)
- Gemini Man 4K - ($9.99)*
- IT: Chapter Two 4K - ($9.99)
- Hellboy 4K - ($9.99)*
- John Wick: Chapter 3 4K - ($7.99)*
- Gretel & Hansel - ($5.99)*
- Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series - ($9.99)*
- Ready Or Not- ($7.99)*
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War - ($5.99)*
- 1917 4K - ($7.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
HamiltonBook.com (Nov 17th, 2020)
- In The Heart Of The Sea 3D - ($9.95)*
- Forbidden Zone - ($9.95)*
- Ghastlies - ($7.95)*
- Mad Max (Collector's Edition) - ($4.95)
- Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (Collect's Edition) - ($14.95)
- VHS Massacre - ($11.95)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
- (+ $4 Shipping & Handling)
Best Buy (Nov 17th, 2020)
- Scoob! 4K - ($9.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 18th, 2020)
- Joker! 4K - ($7.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Ronin Flix (Nov 20th, 2020)
- Land Of Doom - ($12.99)*
- Curse III: Blood Sacrifice - ($11.69)*
- Night Of The Cobra Woman - ($11.70)*
- In The Aftermath - ($7.15)*
Sentai Filmworks (Nov 20th, 2020)
- Parasyte (Collection 2 Premium Box Set) - ($16.99)*
- The Perfect Insider (Complete Collection) - ($10.99)*
- Made In Abyss (Complete Collection) - ($12.99)*
- Arch Angels - ($5.99)*
- Cool Dimension - ($3.99)*
Best Buy (Nov 22nd, 2020)
- Yesterday 4K - ($9.99)*
- 3 From Hell 4K - ($7.99)
- Bloodshot - ($7.99)*
- The Farewell - ($5.99)*
- Jay And Silent Bob Reboot- ($5.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
MVD Entertainment (Nov 26th, 2020)
- Double Dragon (Collector's Edition) - ($11.99)*
- Windrider (Special Edition) - ($8.99)*
- Split Second (Collector's Edition) - ($12.99)*
- The Rift: Dark Side Of The Moon - ($4.99)*
- Life After Flash - ($6.99)*
- Clay Pigeon - ($5.99)*
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 26th, 2020)
- Whodunit (Limited Slipcover) - ($25.00)*
- Rest In Pieces (Limited Slipcover) - ($25.00)*
- Cemetery Of Terror (Limited Slipcover) - ($25.00)*
- Necromancer (Limited Slipcover) - ($25.00)*
- Dial Code Santa Claus 4K - ($30.00)*
- Fade To Black (Limited Slipcover) - ($25.00)*
- Silent Madness 3D (Limited Slipcover) - ($25.00)*
- Don't Panic (Limited Slipcover) - ($25.00)*
- The Beastmaster 4K - ($35.00)
- Forgotten Gialli: Volume Two - ($49.99)*
- The Girl In Room 2A
- The French Sex Murders
- My Dear Killer
- Action U.S.A. - ($27.99)*
- Martial Law 1 & 2 - ($29.99)*
- Nightmare Sisters Slipcover - ($7.99)*
- Silent Madness 3D Glasses - ($0.00)*
Epic Pictures (Nov 26th, 2020)
- Limited Edition Candy Corn Slipcover - ($5.00)*
- Uncle Peckerhead - ($9.99)*
- The Wave - ($9.99)*
- The Fare - ($9.99)*
- Assassinaut - ($10.00)*
- A Paz Brother's Double Feature - ($15.00)*
- The Golem
- Jeruzalem
Cult Epics (Nov 26th, 2020)
- Death Laid An Egg (Special Edition) - ($17.50)*
Severin (Nov 26th, 2020)
- The Colour Out Of Space Audio Book - ($14.00)*
- Death Warmed Up T-Shirt - ($7.00)*
- Kung Fu: Trailers Of Fury - ($5.00)*
- Return Of Kung Fu Trailers Of Fury - ($5.00)*
- The Peanut Butter Solution - ($14.99)*
- Killer Crocodile (2 Disc Exclusive Slipcover Edition) - ($19.99)*
- The Beast Must Die (Limited Edition Slipcover) - ($27.00)*
- The Badger Game - ($5.00)*
- The Trail Of Dracula - ($3.00)*
Scream Team Releasing (Nov 26th, 2020)
- Psy-Borgs - ($15.00)*
- The Barn - ($15.00)*
- Dude Bro Party Massacre III (Special Collector's Edition) - ($15.00)*
- The Witching Season - ($15.00)*
Dollar Tree (Nov 29th, 2020)
- The House - ($1.00)*
- Queen Of The Damned - ($1.00)*
- Joe Dirt 2 (Extended Edition) - ($1.00)*
- Fist Fight - ($1.00)*
- CHIPS - ($1.00)*
- Jackie Chan's First Strike - ($1.00)*
- The Road Warrior - ($1.00)*
- Stalled - (1.00)*
- What's New Scooby Doo? Vol 3 - (1.00)*
- Intruders - (1.00)*
- Harry Potter: Interactive DVD Game - (1.00)*
- Scooby Doo And The Movie Monsters - (1.00)*
- Batman Double Feature - (1.00)*
- The Batman Vs Dracula*
- The Batman/Superman Movie
- Horror Binge 8 Film Collection - (1.00)*
- Devil Seed*
- Hidden*
- Psychosis: They Are Not Alone*
- Isolation*
- Beast Beneath*
- Maneater*
- Die*
- Parasomnia*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Things got a little out of hand...
2019:
Spoiler:
Big Lots (Nov 20th, 2019)
Grindhouse Video (Nov 22nd, 2019)
Best Buy (Nov 25th, 2019)
MVD (Nov 27th, 2019)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2019)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2019)
Epic Pictures (Nov 28th, 2019)
Wal-Mart (Nov 28th, 2019)
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 28th, 2019)
Severin (Nov 29th, 2019)
- disturbia - ($3.00)*
- The Girl On The Train - ($5.00)*
- Area 51 - ($3)*
- Monster Land - ($2.88)*
- The Final Master - ($2.88)*
- Wish Upon - ($2.88)*
- Three - ($2.88)*
- Mutant Chronicles - ($2.88)*
- Outpost: Black Sun - ($1.88)*
- Hunger - ($1.88)*
- The Walking Deceased - ($1.88)*
- War Of The Dead - ($1.88)*
- Wyvern - ($1.88)*
- Treasure Island (2011) - ($1.88)*
- Sand Serpents - ($1.88)*
- Dead Tone - ($1.88)*
- Krampus - ($2.50)*
- Bad Words - ($1.50)*
- Bad Santa 2 (Unrated) - ($2.50)*
- Killzone 2 - ($0.72)*
- Sky On Fire - ($1.50)*
- Wolf Warrior - ($0.72)*
- Assassin's Blade - ($0.47)*
- Drug War - ($0.75)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Grindhouse Video (Nov 22nd, 2019)
- House - $15.99
- House II - $15.99
- Return Of The Killer Tomatoes - $14.99
- Scared Stiff - $17.99*
Best Buy (Nov 25th, 2019)
- Assassin's Creed 3D - $6.99
- Independence Day: Resurgence 3D - $6.99
- (+ States Sales Tax)
MVD (Nov 27th, 2019)
- Savannah Smiles (Collector's Edition) - ($7.99)*
- Nemesis (Collector's Edition) - ($8.99)*
- Nemesis Triple Feature - ($7.99)*
..........Nemesis 2
..........Nemesis 3
..........Nemesis 4
- Ghostheads - ($4.99)*
- Greasy Strangler (Special Director's Edition) - ($8.99)*
- Enigma - ($7.99)*
- My Samurai (Collector's Edition) - ($9.99)*
- Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes (2-Disc Special Edition) - ($8.99)*
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2019)
- Crawl - ($9.99)*
- Overlord 4K - ($7.99)**
- Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - ($5.99)*
- The Nun - ($3.99)
- Brightburn 4K - ($12.99)*
- Stuber 4K - ($12.99)*
- Alita: Battle Angel 3D 4K - ($12.99)*
- Pet Sematary 2019 4K - ($12.99)*
- Glass 4K - ($9.99)*
- Long Shot - ($7.99)*
- The Curse Of La Lorona - ($7.99)*
- Annabelle Comes Home - ($7.99)*
- Robin Hood 2018 4K - ($7.99)*
- Kin 4K - ($7.99)*
- A Quiet Place 4K - ($7.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2019)
- Men In Black: International 4K - ($12.99)*
- Batman: Ninja - ($3.99)*
- Mission Impossible: Fallout 4K - ($9.99)*
- The Kid Who Would Be King 4K - ($12.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Epic Pictures (Nov 28th, 2019)
- Turbo Kid (Ultra Turbo Charged Edition) - ($17.50)*
- To Hell And Back: The Kane Hodder Story - ($10.00)*
- Dread Central Presents Double Feature 3-Pack - ($15.00)*
……….Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight
……….Vidar The Vampire
……….#Screamers
……….The Monster Project
……….Imitation Girl
……….Nina Forever
- Slay Bells - ($9.99)*
- Book Of Monsters - ($9.99)*
- Black Site - ($9.99)*
- Redcon-1 - ($9.99)*
- Candy Corn - ($9.99)*
- Harpoon - ($10.00)*
- Director’s Cut - ($10.00)*
- (+ $1.00 Shipping & Handling)
Wal-Mart (Nov 28th, 2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home 4K - ($7.96)
- Goosebumps 2 - ($5.96)*
- Star Trek 2009 4K - ($7.96)
- Bohemian Rhapsody 4K - ($7.96)*
- In This Corner Of The World - ($5.96)*
- First Man - ($7.96)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 28th, 2019)
- Christmas Evil (Slipcover Edition) - ($17.49)*
- Body Melt - ($16.49)*
- Amityville: The Cursed Collection - ($59.99)
……….Amityville: The Evil Escapes*
……….Amityville: It’s About Time*
……….Amityville: A New Generation
……….Amityville: Dollhouse*
- Vice Academy Collection - ($27.99)*
……….Vice Academy
……….Vice Academy 2
……….Vice Academy 3
- Tammy And The T-Rex 4K - ($34.99)*
- Spookies (Slipcover #1) - ($27.99)
- (+ $4.00 Shipping & Handling)
Severin (Nov 29th, 2019)
- Future Shock!: The Story Of 2000AD - ($10.00)*
- Beyond The Darkness - ($12.00)*
- Threads (Lenticular Cover Edition) - ($12.50)*
- Invasion Of The Blood Farmer - ($11.50)*
- Death Warmed Up (Limited Edition Slipcover) - ($14.00)*
- (+ $10.50 Shipping & Handling)
2018:
Spoiler:
Big Lots (Nov 13th, 2018)
Sentai Filmworks (Nov 17th, 2018)
Screen Archives (Nov 19th, 2018)
MVD Entertainment (Nov 21th, 2018)
Best Buy (Nov 21th, 2018)
Best Buy (Nov 22nd, 2018)
Target (Nov 22nd, 2018)
Wal-Mart (Nov 22nd, 2018)
Severin (Nov 22nd, 2018)
Vinegar Syndrom (Nov 23rd, 2018)
Amazon (Nov 23rd, 2018)
Big Lots (Nov 24th, 2018)
Amazon (Nov 28th, 2018)
Amazon (Dec 10th, 2018)
- Phantom - ($1.50)*
- 68 Kill - ($1.88)*
- The November Man - ($3.00)*
- Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation Vol. 1 - ($2.88)*
- Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation Vol. 2 - ($2.88)*
- Catdog Season 1 Part 1 - ($2.88)*
- Catdog Season 1 Part 2 - ($2.88)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Sentai Filmworks (Nov 17th, 2018)
- High School Of The Dead Complete Collection - ($15.99)*
- Fuccons (The Complete Collection) - ($2.99)*
- So, I Can't Play H (The Complete Collect) - ($7.99)*
- Rail Wars! (The Complete Collection) - ($7.99)*
- Parasyte (Collection 1 Premium Box Set) - ($31.99)*
- Blade & Soul (The Complete Collection) - ($7.99)*
- Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma (The Complete Collection) - ($9.99)*
- High School Of The Dead: Drifters Of The Dead - ($1.99)*
Screen Archives (Nov 19th, 2018)
- Scream And Scream Again - ($6.95)
- Mis Sadie Thompson 3D - ($14.95)*
- The World Of Henry Orient - ($9.95)*
- Harlock Space Pirate 3D - ($14.95)*
- (+ $6.35 Shipping)
MVD Entertainment (Nov 21th, 2018)
- Attack Force Z - ($7.99)*
- Angel Town - ($7.99)*
- Bram Stoker's Shadowbuilder (Special Edition) - ($7.99)*
- Pray For Death - ($4.99)*
- Lionheart (Special Edition) - ($9.99)*
- Abominable (Special Edition) - ($7.99)*
- The Zombie King - ($1.99)*
- Bram Stoker's Shadowbuilder (Special Edition) - ($7.99)*
- The Violence Movie (Parts 1 & 2) - ($3.99)*
- (+ $6.35 Shipping)
Best Buy (Nov 21th, 2018)
- The First Purge 4K - ($14.99)*
- Action Point - ($7.99)*
- Teen Titans Go! - ($7.99)*
- Hereditary - ($7.99)*
- Game Night - ($7.99)*
- Constantine: City Of Demons - ($7.99)*
- Overboard 2018 - ($7.99)*
- Sicario: Day Of The Soldado 4K - ($9.99)*
- The Hitman's Bodyguard 4K - ($7.99)*
- The Last Witch Hunter 4K - ($7.99)*
- John Wick: Chapter 2 - ($5.99)*
- Tag - ($5.99)*
- Irving Berlin's: Holiday Inn (Special Edition) - ($3.99)*
- Deep Blu Sea 2 - ($3.99)*
- Super Troopers 2 - ($3.99)*
- The Shape Of Water 4K - ($14.99)*
- Annihilation 4K - ($14.99)*
- It 4K - ($14.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 22nd, 2018)
- Insidious: The Last Key - ($5.99)*
- Insidious: The Last Key - ($0.00)*
- Corpse Party - ($9.99)*
- Home 3D - ($3.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Target (Nov 22nd, 2018)
- Deadpool 2 4K - ($9.00)*
- (- 5% Red Card Discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Wal-Mart (Nov 22nd, 2018)
- Irving Berlin's White Christmas - ($3.96)*
- Jigsaw 4K - ($8.96)*
- Maze Runner Trilogy - ($9.96)*
..........The Maze Runner
..........Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
..........Maze Runner: The Death Curse
- IT 2017 4K - ($8.96)
- The Greatest Showman 4K - ($8.96)*
- Annabelle: Creation - ($5.96)*
- Lethal Weapon Collection - ($9.96)
..........Lethal Weapon
..........Lethal Weapon 2
..........Lethal Weapon 3
..........Lethal Weapon 4
- Hotel Transylvania 3 - ($7.96)*
- Olaf's Frozen Adventure - ($9.96)*
- Tremors (The Complete Collection) - ($9.96)
..........Tremors
..........Tremors 2: Aftershocks
..........Tremors 3: Back To Perfection
..........Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
..........Tremors 5: Bloodlines
..........Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell*
- The Emperor's New Groove 2-Movie Collection - ($9.96)
..........The Emperor's New Grove
..........Kronk's New Grove*
- Mulan 2 Movie Collection (15th Anniversary Edition) - ($9.96)
..........Mulan
..........Mulan II*
- John Wick Chapter 2 4K - ($8.96)*
- Ferdinand - ($8.96)*
- The Godfather Trilogy (45th Anniversary Omertà Edition) - ($9.96)
..........The Godfather
..........The Godfather II
..........The Godfather III
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Severin (Nov 22nd, 2018)
- All The Black Friday Releases Bundle - ($120.00)*
..........The All The Colors Collection
..........The Mondo Weirdo Collection
..........Skinner
- Shocking Dark (Terminator 2 Slipcover) - ($28.99)*
- Screwballs - ($19.99)*
- Lose Screws - ($19.99)*
- (- $34.48 Black Friday Discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Vinegar Syndrom (Nov 23rd, 2018)
- Ms. Magnificent - ($12.49)*
- Confessions of a Teenage Peanut Butter Freak - ($12.50)*
- Evils Of The Night - ($14.99)*
- Wonder Woman (Slipcover) - ($17.49)*
- Mausoleum (Slipcover) - ($24.99)*
- (+ $4 Shipping)
Amazon (Nov 23rd, 2018)
- Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection - ($84.49)*
..........Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
..........Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
..........Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
..........Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire*
..........Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix*
..........Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince*
..........Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1*
..........Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2*
- (+ $5 Gift Card)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Big Lots (Nov 24th, 2018)
- Wolf Warrior 2 - ($2.88)*
- MST3K: Mad Monster - ($1.88)*
- Bloodrayne: The Third Reich - ($1.88)*
- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters (Season 1) - ($2.88)*
- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters (Season 2) - ($2.88)*
- Beauty And The Beast - ($1.88)*
- Three - ($2.88)*
- Santa Apprentice- ($2.88)*
- Something Wicked - ($1.88)*
- Killer Movie - ($1.88)*
- Haunted (The Complete Series) - ($1.88)*
- Immortals 3D - ($5.00)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Amazon (Nov 28th, 2018)
- Goosebumps 3D - ($7.96)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Amazon (Dec 10th, 2018)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising 3D - ($16.71)*
- (- $0.84 Coupon)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
2017:
Spoiler:
Best Buy (Nov 21st, 2017)
Best Buy (Nov 23rd, 2017)
Best Buy (Nov 23rd, 2017)
Wal-Mart Online (Nov 23rd, 2017)
Wal-Mart (Nov 23rd, 2017)
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 24th, 2017)
Severin (Nov 24th, 2017)
Big Lots (Nov 29th, 2017)
- Alien: Covenant 4K - ($14.99)*
- Saban's Power Rangers 4K - ($14.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 23rd, 2017)
- Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever - ($1.99)*
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Daniel's Big Feelings - ($1.99)*
- Suicide Squad 3D - ($9.99)*
- Lego Batman 3D - ($9.99)*
- Masterminds - ($3.99)*
- The Founder - ($5.99)*
- Office Christmas Party - ($5.99)*
- The Conjuring 2 - ($5.99)*
- Immortals 3D - ($6.99)*
- Spectre (Steelbook) - ($6.99)*
- Rio 3D - ($6.99)*
- Rio 2 3D - ($6.99)*
- Ash Vs The Evil Dead (Season 1) - ($8.99)
- How To Be A Latin Lover - ($8.99)*
- Bram Stoker's Dracula 4K - ($14.99)
- Life 4K - ($14.99)*
- Baby Driver 4K - ($14.99)*
- 3:10 To Yuma 4K - ($9.99)*
- Hacksaw Ridge 4K - ($9.99)*
- Exodus: Gods and Kings 3D - ($6.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 23rd, 2017)
- Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever - ($1.99)*
- Bad Boys/Bad Boys II - ($3.49)
- Don't Breathe - ($3.49)*
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters 3D - ($6.99)*
- Now You See Me 2 4K - ($14.99)*
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut 4K - ($14.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Wal-Mart Online (Nov 23rd, 2017)
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot - ($5.96)*
- The Purge: Election Year - ($7.96)*
- Dumb and Dumber To - ($5.00)*
- Tremors 5: Bloodlines - ($5.00)
- Ted 2 - ($5.00)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Wal-Mart (Nov 23rd, 2017)
- Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever - ($1.96)*
- Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever - ($1.96)*
- Sonic: Christmas Blast - ($1.96)*
- Arrival - ($5.96)*
- Cult Of Chucky (Unrated) - ($5.96)*
- Seventh Son - ($5.96)*
- Blair Witch - ($5.96)*
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back - ($5.96)*
- Ouija: Origin Of Evil - ($5.96)*
- Kung Fu 2 Pack - ($5.96)*
..........True Legend
..........Detective Dee And The Mystery Of The Phantom Flame
- 31 - ($5.96)*
- Aftermath - ($5.96)*
- Nerve - ($5.96)*
- Stranded - ($5.96)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 24th, 2017)
- Liquid Sky (Limited Edition) - ($24.99)*
- Disconnected (Limited Edition) - ($22.99)*
- Ice Cream Man (Limited Edition) - ($0.00)*
- Peekarama: Big 3 Unit Show! - ($12.49)*
..........The Sinful Pleasures Of Reverend Star
..........Kinky Tricks
..........China Lust
- Quigley 2-Pack - ($11.99)
..........Murder Weapon
..........Deadly Embrace
- Horror House On Highway 5 (Limited Edition) - ($14.99)*
- Hellbent (Limited Edition) - ($14.99)*
- (+ $3.00 Shipping)
Severin (Nov 24th, 2017)
- Jack The Ripper (Limited Edition) - ($24.99)*
- Jack The Ripper (Limited Edition) - ($24.99)*
- The Survivor - ($16.99)*
- That's Sexploitation! - ($16.99)*
- Burial Ground - ($19.99)
- The Wild Geese - ($18.99)*
- Zulu Dawn - ($18.99)*
- The Stunt Man - ($21.99)
- Ozploitation Trailer Explosion - ($14.99)*
- The Beast In Space (XXX Version) - ($18.99)*
- Turkey Shoot - ($16.99)*
- The Hot Nights of Linda (3-Disk Hard Banana Edition) - ($24.98)*
- The Killing of America - ($18.99)*
- Blackenstein - ($19.99)*
- The Other Hell - ($19.99)*
- Dark Waters - ($19.99)*
- Wild Beasts - ($18.99)*
- Dream Stalker/Death By Love - ($14.99)*
- The Inglorious Bastards - ($0.00)
- Last House On The Beach - ($0.00)*
- Shopping - ($0.00)*
- (- $151.41 Coupon)
Big Lots (Nov 29th, 2017)
- Pixels 3D - ($5.00)
- I Spy: A Thing That Flings - ($1.88)*
- Walking With Dinosaurs 3D - ($2.88)*
- The Family - ($3.00)*
- House At The End Of The Street (Unrated) - ($2.88)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
2016:
Spoiler:
Best Buy (Nov 24th, 2016)
Wal-Mart (Nov 24th, 2016)
Drafthouse Films (Nov 24th, 2016)
Best Buy (Nov 25th, 2016)
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 25th, 2016)
Target (Nov 25th, 2016)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
Big Lots (Nov 27th, 2016)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
FYE (Nov 29th, 2016)
Grand Total: $412.07
- 22 Jump Street - ($6.99)*
- The Hateful Eight - ($3.99)*
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty - ($3.99)*
- Pride and Prejudice and Zombies - ($5.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Wal-Mart (Nov 24th, 2016)
- 4-Movie Laugh Pack - ($3.96)*
..........Which Way Is Up?
..........Brewster's Millions
..........Car Wash
..........Bustin' Loose
- Victor Frankenstein - ($5.96)*
- Black Mass - ($5.96)*
- American Hustle - ($5.96)*
- The Boy - ($5.96)*
- Vacation - ($5.96)*
- St. Vincent - ($5.96)*
- Ghostbusters 1 & 2 - ($5.96)*
- TMNT Collection - ($5.96)*
..........Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
..........Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze
..........Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Drafthouse Films (Nov 24th, 2016)
- Trailer War (Total War Edition!!!) - ($5.00)*
- Klown - ($5.00)*
- Wake In Fright - ($5.00)*
- The Visitor - ($7.50)*
- R100 - ($7.50)*
- The World Of Kanako - ($10.00)*
- Raiders! - ($10.00)*
- (+ $14 Shipping & Handling)
Best Buy (Nov 25th, 2016)
- Ex Machina - ($3.99)*
- The Revenant - ($5.99)*
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty - ($3.99)**
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty - ($3.99)**
- Kingsman: The Secret Service - ($3.99)*
- The Fantastic Four - ($5.99)*
- Now You See Me - ($3.99)*
- Sicario - ($5.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Vinegar Syndrome (Nov 25th, 2016)
- Punk Vacation - ($12.49)*
- Sex World - ($13.99)*
- The Erotic Adventures Of Candy/Candy Goes To Hollywood - ($13.99)*
- China And Silk - ($14.99)*
- The Candy Tangerine Man/Lady Cocoa - ($14.99)*
- (+ $25 Drive In Film Canister Shipping Option)
Target (Nov 25th, 2016)
- Keanu - ($6.00)*
- The Nice Guys - ($6.00)*
- The Grand Budapest Hotel - ($4.00)*
- Overboard - ($5.00)
- (- Red Card Discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
- (- $5 Gift Card)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension 3D - ($16.99)*
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3D - ($16.99)*
- The Book of Life 3D - ($9.99)*
- I, Robot 3D - ($9.99)*
- Poltergeist 3D - ($9.99)*
- Pompeii 3D - ($8.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
- Air - ($9.99)*
- Chappie - ($0.00)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Big Lots (Nov 27th, 2016)
- Blue Thunder - ($1.88)*
- Kung Fu Killer - ($1.88)*
- Who's Harry Crumb? - ($1.88)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
- Fury - ($5.99)*
- The Night Before - ($0.00)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Best Buy (Nov 27th, 2016)
- The Legend of Hercules 3D - ($3.99)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
FYE (Nov 29th, 2016)
- Aliens, Abductions & Extraordinary Sightings - ($2.97)*
- This Girl Is Badass - ($0.00)*
- Willow Creek - ($4.97)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Grand Total: $412.07
2015:
Spoiler:
X-Box Live (Nov 21st, 2015)
Target (Nov 22nd, 2015)
Jet.com (Nov 25th, 2015)
Entertainment Aids Alliance (Nov 25th, 2015)
Wal-Mart (Nov 26th, 2015)
Severin (Nov 26th, 2015)
- The Secret Of Monkey Island: Special Edition - ($2.49)*
- Mortal Kombat: Arcade Collection - ($3.29)*
Target (Nov 22nd, 2015)
- John Wick - ($5.00)*
- Birdman - ($6.00)*
- (- 10% coupon code & 5% Red Card discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
- (- $5 Gift Card)
Jet.com (Nov 25th, 2015)
- They Live - ($18.99)
- Iron Man 3 3D - ($35.76)
- (- $35.12 Combination of Coupons)
Entertainment Aids Alliance (Nov 25th, 2015)
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: XXVII - ($8.00)*
..........The Slime People
..........Rocket Attack U.S.A.
..........Village Of The Giants
..........The Deadly Mantis
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues - ($0.00)
- Escape Plan - ($4.00)**
- Eating Raoul (Criterion Collection) - ($5.00)*
- Escape From Planet Earth 3D - ($3.00)*
- The Purge - ($4.00)*
- Godzilla 3D - ($8.00)*
- Tammy (Extended Cut) - ($5.00)*
- Nature: Animal Odd Couples - ($3.00)*
- Paranormal Activity 4 (Unrated) - ($2.00)*
- Jack Reacher - ($4.00)*
- (+ $12.50 Shipping And Processing)
Wal-Mart (Nov 26th, 2015)
- Interstellar - ($4.00)
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut - ($3.96)
- Terminator: Genisys - ($9.96)*
- San Andreas 3D - ($9.96)*
- Killing Them Softly - ($3.96)*
- Transformers: Age Of Extinction 3D - ($9.96)*
- Maggie - ($6.96)*
- The Grey - ($3.96)*
- Jupiter Ascending 3D - ($6.96)*
- Spiders 3D - ($3.96)*
- Hansel & Gretel Witch Hunters 3D - ($3.96)*
- Aladdin - ($9.96)*
- Jurassic Park 3D - ($6.96)*
- Machete Kills - ($3.96)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Severin (Nov 26th, 2015)
- BMX Bandits - ($7.99)*
- Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's Island of Dr. Moreau (Special Edition) - ($9.60)*
- The House Of Seven Corpses - ($7.98)*
- Dead Kids - ($8.79)*
- Zulu Dawn - ($7.98)*
- Naughty! Naughty! Naughty! Set - ($9.99)*
..........Laure
..........Vanessa
..........Felicity
- Cannibal Bundle - ($21.60)*
..........Mondo Cannibal
..........In The Land OF The Cannibals
..........The Cannibal Massacre Collection
....................Devil Hunter
....................Papaya: Love Goddess Of The Cannibals
....................Cannibal Terror
- (+ $11.00 Shipping And Processing)
2014:
Spoiler:
Fox Connect (Nov 5th, 2014)
Amazon (Nov 23rd, 2014)
VCI (Nov 27th, 2014)
Walmart (Nov 27th, 2014)
Big Lots (Nov 29th, 2014)
Big Lots (Nov 30th, 2014)
Target (Nov 30th, 2014)
Grand Total: $322.65
Games:
iTunes App Store (Nov 26th, 2014)
Xbox Live (Nov 27th, 2013)
Mac App Store (Nov 28th, 2014)
(Technically I got the app store credits for 25% off so I arguably paid $27.74)
Target (Nov 30th, 2014)
- X-Men: Days Of Future Past 3D - ($15.99)
- Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes 3D - ($15.99)
- Family Guy Vol. 12 - ($6.50)
- Family Guy Vol. 13 - ($9.50)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Amazon (Nov 23rd, 2014)
- Limitless (Unrated Extended Cut) - ($3.99)
- Despicable Me 2 3D - ($16.99)
- 47 Ronin 3D - ($16.68)
- Dances With Wolves - ($3.99)
- American Reunion - ($3.99)
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax 3D - ($9.99)
- Top Gun 3D - ($15.21)
VCI (Nov 27th, 2014)
- The Bird With The Crystal Plumage - ($8.25)
- Glen And Randa - ($5.99)
- Forever Evil (Director's & Home Video Premier Cuts) - ($4.25)
- Homework - ($4.25)
- The Aftermath - ($8.26)
- Scream Theater Vol. 1 - ($4.25)
..........Sisters Of Death
..........Scream Bloody Murder
- Scream Theater Vol. 2 - ($4.25)
..........Terror Tenkiller
..........The Last Slumber Party
- Scream Theater Vol. 3 - ($4.25)
..........Don't Open The Door
..........Don't Look In The Basement
- Scream Theater Vol. 4 - ($4.25)
..........Legend Of The Witches
..........The City Of The Dead
- Scream Theater Vol. 5 - ($4.25)
..........Blood Cult
..........Revenge
- Scream Theater Vol. 6 - ($4.25)
..........Children Shouldn't Play With Dead Things
..........Forever Evil
- Scream Theater Vol. 7 - ($4.25)
..........Swamp Of The Ravens
..........Zombie
- Scream Theater Vol. 8 - ($4.25)
..........Ruby
..........Kiss Of The Tarantula
- (+ State Sales Tax)
- (+ Handling Fee)
Walmart (Nov 27th, 2014)
- Mud - ($3.96)
- Bad Santa (Unrated & Director's Cut Versions) - ($3.96)
- Conan: The Destroyer - ($3.96)
- Total Recall (Mind-Bending Edition) - ($3.96)
- Ender's Game - ($6.96)
- Identity Thief - ($6.96)
- Death Race (Limited Edition) - ($6.96)
- A Million Ways To Die In The West (Unrated) - ($9.96)
- Neighbors - ($9.00)
- RoboCop - ($9.00)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Big Lots (Nov 29th, 2014)
- Hell - ($2.88)
- War Of Arrows - ($2.88)
- Yakuza Weapon - ($2.88)
- A Better Tomorrow - ($2.88)
- Helldriver (Unrated Director's Edition) - ($2.88)
- Horror 3-Pack - ($1.88)
..........Legacy
..........The Sentinel
..........Sssssss
- They Made A Sequel To That? 3-Pack - ($1.88)
..........Snow White: A Tale Of Terror
..........Darkman II: The Return Of Durant
..........Firestarter 2: Rekindled
- Silent Warnings - ($1.88)
- Shaolin - ($1.88)
- Warriors Of The Rainbow - ($1.88)
- Random 2-Pack - ($1.88)
..........The Black Dahlia
..........Raising Cain
- (- $5 Off $20+ Coupon)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Big Lots (Nov 30th, 2014)
- Green Eggs And Ham And Other Stories - ($2.88)
- The Lorax - ($2.88)
- Leatherheads - ($2.88)
- Superman/Doomsday - ($2.88)
- 1911 Revolution: Fall Of The Last Empire - ($2.88)
- The Lord Of The Rings - ($2.88)
- The Counterfeiters - ($1.88)
- The Hunted - ($1.88)
- The Witches - ($3.00)
- The Orphanage - ($3.00)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Target (Nov 30th, 2014)
- The Lego Movie 3D - ($9.00)
- (- Red Card Discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Grand Total: $322.65
Games:
iTunes App Store (Nov 26th, 2014)
- Guardians Of The Galaxy: The Universal Weapon - ($0.00)
- Toy Defense 4: Sci-Fi - ($0.00)
Xbox Live (Nov 27th, 2013)
- Magic 2015 - ($4.99)
- State Of Decay - ($6.59)
- Crysis - ($2.99)
- Mirror's Edge - ($2.99)
- Burnout Paradise - ($2.99)
- Bully (Scholarship Edition) - ($3.74)
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - ($2.99)
- World Of Tanks - ($0.00)
Mac App Store (Nov 28th, 2014)
- Civilization: Beyond Earth - ($36.99)
(Technically I got the app store credits for 25% off so I arguably paid $27.74)
Target (Nov 30th, 2014)
- Saints Row IV - ($9.99)
- (- Red Card Discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
2013
Spoiler:
Fox Connect (Nov 6th, 2013)
Fox Connect (Nov 6th, 2013)
eBay (Nov 7th, 2013)
Fox Connect (Nov 10th, 2013)
Target (Nov 11th, 2013)
eBay (Nov 17th, 2013)
Amazon (Nov 18th, 2013)
Fox Connect (Nov 23rd, 2013)
Amazon (Nov 28th, 2013)
Walmart (Nov 28th, 2013)
Games
Xbox Live (Nov 26th, 2013)
Amazon (Nov 28th, 2013)
Wal-Mart (Nov 28th, 2013)
Xbox Live (Nov 29th, 2013)
iTunes App Store (Nov 30th, 2013)
Xbox Live (Dec 2nd, 2013)
- The Mel Brooks Collection - ($22.49)
..........The Twelve Chairs
..........Blazing Saddles
..........Young Frankenstein
..........Silent Movie
..........High Anxiety
..........History Of The World - Part I
..........To Be Or Not To Be
..........Space Balls
..........Robin Hood: Men In Tights
- Avatar Limited 3D Edition - ($12.99)
- The Fly Collection - ($12.99)
..........The Fly
..........Return Of The Fly*
..........The Curse Of The Fly*
Fox Connect (Nov 6th, 2013)
- Futurama: Bender's Game - ($5.49)
- Futurama: Into The Wild Green Yonder - ($5.49)
- Planet Of The Apes (Complete Series) - ($9.49)*
- Family Guy (Volume 11)- ($9.99)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space - ($4.25)
- Futurama: The Beast With A Billion Backs - ($4.99)
- Red Dawn - ($7.99)
eBay (Nov 7th, 2013)
- Forever Knight - The Trilogy (Part Two) - ($2.99)*
- (+ $7.99 Shipping & Handling)
Fox Connect (Nov 10th, 2013)
- Predator 3D - ($9.49)
- Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea - ($7.99)*
- Fantastic Voyage - ($7.99)*
- Soul Cinema Double Feature - ($4.99)*
..........Slaughter
..........Slaughter's Big Ripoff
- Whip It - ($4.99)*
- Midnight Movies Double Feature - ($4.99)
..........It! The Terror From Beyond Space
..........The Monster That Challenged The World*
- The French Connection (Filmmaker's Signature Series) - ($6.49)
- Rising Sun - ($4.99)
Target (Nov 11th, 2013)
- Scream 5-Film Set - ($9.99)
..........Scream
..........Scream 2
..........Scream 3
..........Still Screaming*
..........Scream: The Inside Story*
- (- Red Card Discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
eBay (Nov 17th, 2013)
- Hung (Season 3) - ($6.99)*
Amazon (Nov 18th, 2013)
- The Best of Ernest (10pk) - ($11.99)
- Gnomeo and Juliet 3D - ($13.98)*
- Frankenstain's Army - ($10.96)*
Fox Connect (Nov 23rd, 2013)
- Bob's Burgers (Season 1) - ($5.99)
- Family Guy (Volume 10) - ($5.99)
- Black Swan - ($5.99)*
- Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium - ($4.99)*
- The Sitter - ($5.99)*
- This Means War - ($5.99)*
Amazon (Nov 28th, 2013)
- The Hangover Part III - ($7.99)*
- Texas Chainsaw 3D - ($9.96)*
- Young Adult - ($5.98)*
- The Great Gatsby 3D - ($14.99)*
- Evil Dead - ($7.99)*
- Pacific Rim 3D - ($14.99)*
- Star Trek Into Darkness 3D - ($14.99)*
- Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark - ($6.49)*
- Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes - ($5.98)*
- Lockout (Unrated Edition) - ($5.99)*
- World War Z 3D - ($5.99)*
Walmart (Nov 28th, 2013)
- The Wizard Of Oz (75th Anniversary Edition) - ($3.96)*
- The Mummy (Limited Steelbook Edition) - ($3.96)*
- Van Helsing (Limited Steelbook Edition) - ($3.96)*
- Sherlock Holmes: Book Of Shadows - ($3.96)*
- Abduction - ($3.96)*
- The Evil Dead - ($3.96)
- The Lucky One - ($3.96)*
- Taken 2 - ($6.96)*
- Warm Bodies - ($6.96)*
- Flight - ($6.96)*
- ted (Unrated) - ($6.96)*
- ted (Unrated) - ($6.96)**
- Safe - ($6.96)*
- The Incredible Burt Wonderstone - ($6.96)*
- Cloud Atlas - ($6.96)*
- The Campaign (Extended Cut) - ($6.96)
- The Possession - ($6.96)*
- Dark Shadows - ($6.96)
- Looper - ($6.96)*
- Pain & Gain - ($9.96)*
- The Conjuring - ($9.96)*
- White House Down - ($9.96)*
- This is The End - ($9.96)*
- Total Recall (Extended Directo's Cut Steelbook) - ($9.96)*
- Oblivion - ($9.96)*
Games
Xbox Live (Nov 26th, 2013)
- Amy - ($2.49)
- Dead Block - ($2.49)
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords: Revenge of the Plague Lord - ($4.99)
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix - ($5.09)
- Wolfenstein 3D - ($1.24)
Amazon (Nov 28th, 2013)
- Red Dead Redemption (Game Of The Year Edition) - ($14.99)
Wal-Mart (Nov 28th, 2013)
- Uncharted Dual Pack - ($15.00)
..........Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
..........Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Xbox Live (Nov 29th, 2013)
- Magic 2014: Duel Of The Planeswalkers - ($4.99)
iTunes App Store (Nov 30th, 2013)
- World Of Goo HD - ($0.00)
- Toy Defense - ($0.00)
- Sid Meier's Pirates! for iPad - ($0.99)
Xbox Live (Dec 2nd, 2013)
- Farcry 3: Blood Dragon- ($3.74)
2012
Spoiler:
Oscilloscope (Nov 13th, 2012)
Target (Nov 20th, 2012)
Amazon (Nov 21st, 2012)
Deep Discount (Nov 21st, 2012)
Wal-Mart (Nov 22nd, 2012)
Target (Nov 23rd, 2012)
Fox Connect (Nov 24th, 2012)
Tiger Direct (Nov 24th, 2012)
- Exit Through The Gift Shop - ($5.99)*
- Dark Days - ($5.99)*
- Bellflower - ($5.99)*
- A Film Unfinished - ($4.99)*
- Bananas!* - ($3.99)*
- (- $2.70 Coupon Code)
- (+ $10.50 Shipping)
Target (Nov 20th, 2012)
- Cabin In The Woods - ($8.00)
- Safe - ($8.00)**
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Amazon (Nov 21st, 2012)
- The Hangover (Unrated Edition) - ($3.96)
- Steve Martin: The Television Stuff - ($15.49)*
- Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance 3D - ($14.99)*
- (- $5 Promotion)
Deep Discount (Nov 21st, 2012)
- French Connection 2 - ($7.50)*
- Class Of Nuke 'Em High - ($7.34)
- Studio Happy Chicken Girls - ($0.00)*
- Thou Shalt Not Kill... Except - ($10.68)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Wal-Mart (Nov 22nd, 2012)
- Battle: Los Angeles - ($3.96)*
- Jennifer's Body - ($3.96)*
- Awesome 80's Tripple Feature - ($9.00)
..........The Goonies
..........Gremlins
..........Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- 30 Minutes Or Less - ($1.96)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Target (Nov 23rd, 2012)
- Where the Wild Things Are - ($4.00)*
- (- RedCard Discount)
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Fox Connect (Nov 24th, 2012)
- Machete - ($9.99)*
- Dollhouse (Season 1) - ($7.99)*
- Dollhouse (Season 2) - ($7.99)*
- Family Guy (Volume 9) - ($7.99)*
Tiger Direct (Nov 24th, 2012)
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 3D - ($4.97)*
- (+ $3.69 Shipping)
2011:
Spoiler:
Deep Discount (Nov 20th, 2011)
Big Lots (Nov 24th, 2011)
Wal-Mart (Nov 24th, 2011)
Amazon (Nov 24th, 2011)
Blowitoutahere.com (Nov 26th, 2011)
Amazon (Nov 27th, 2011)
Damage of $172.18 for DVDs/BRs
Missed out on: Mimic, Stardust, and I saw someone mentioned an odd ball Shatner title some pages back (would have also liked that one). Oh and the Fry's instore $16 3D BR sale [img]/images/smilies/sad.gif[/img].
My media purchases crossed the 1k point for the year with these purchases so hopefully I can hold off until next year on anything else.
----------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------
Video Games
Wal-Mart (Prices + State Sales Tax)
-Yakuza PS3 ($10)
-Singularity 360 ($10)
-Wolfenstein 360 ($10)
-Bioshock 2 360 ($10)
iTunes
-7th Guest ($1.99)
X-Box Live
-Marvel vs Capcom 2 ($4)
-Magic The Gathering 2010 ($5)
-Flotilla ($2.50)
-The Baconing ($7.50)
-Beyond Good & Evil HD ($3)
-Risk Factions ($2.50)
Damage: $64.50 (Plus tax where applicable). About the cost of 1 release-week triple A title.
Thoughts: PS3 store = lame city
- Circle Of Iron - ($13.57)*
- Salon Kitty - ($15.91)*
- The Nesting - ($13.57)*
- More Brains! A Return To The Living Dead - ($10.85)*
- The Nesting - ($13.57)*
- Salon Kitty - ($15.91)*
Big Lots (Nov 24th, 2011)
- Bussom Buddies Season One - ($6.00)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
Wal-Mart (Nov 24th, 2011)
- Hot Tub Time Machine - ($5.00)
- The Neverending Story - ($5.00)
- Inception - ($5.00)
- The Blind Side - ($5.00)*
- (+ State Sales Tax)
- The Blind Side - ($5.00)*
- Inception - ($5.00)
- The Neverending Story - ($5.00)
Amazon (Nov 24th, 2011)
- Mad Men: Season One - ($8.99)*
- Mad Men: Season Two - ($8.99)*
- Mad Men: Season Three - ($8.99)*
- Mad Men: Season Four - ($8.99)*
- Mad Men: Season Three - ($8.99)*
- Mad Men: Season Two - ($8.99)*
Blowitoutahere.com (Nov 26th, 2011)
- Hall Pass (Enlarged Edition) - ($3.59)*
- The Town (Extended Edition) - ($3.59)*
- Due Date - ($3.59)*
- Unknown - ($3.59)*
- Red Riding Hood (Extended Edition) - ($3.59)*
- Arthur - ($3.59)*
- (+ $6.98 Shipping)
- Arthur - ($3.59)*
- Red Riding Hood (Extended Edition) - ($3.59)*
- Unknown - ($3.59)*
- Due Date - ($3.59)*
- The Town (Extended Edition) - ($3.59)*
Amazon (Nov 27th, 2011)
- The Holy Mountain - ($11.99)*
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil 3D - ($13.99)*
Damage of $172.18 for DVDs/BRs
Missed out on: Mimic, Stardust, and I saw someone mentioned an odd ball Shatner title some pages back (would have also liked that one). Oh and the Fry's instore $16 3D BR sale [img]/images/smilies/sad.gif[/img].
My media purchases crossed the 1k point for the year with these purchases so hopefully I can hold off until next year on anything else.
----------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------
Video Games
Wal-Mart (Prices + State Sales Tax)
-Yakuza PS3 ($10)
-Singularity 360 ($10)
-Wolfenstein 360 ($10)
-Bioshock 2 360 ($10)
iTunes
-7th Guest ($1.99)
X-Box Live
-Marvel vs Capcom 2 ($4)
-Magic The Gathering 2010 ($5)
-Flotilla ($2.50)
-The Baconing ($7.50)
-Beyond Good & Evil HD ($3)
-Risk Factions ($2.50)
Damage: $64.50 (Plus tax where applicable). About the cost of 1 release-week triple A title.
Thoughts: PS3 store = lame city
