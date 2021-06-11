VCI Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,943
Received 122 Likes on 93 Posts
VCI Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale
A couple of sales at VCI (including the Flicker Alley Pickford titles noted in another thread):
Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale! 60% OFF SRP price. Now through 11/12/2021.
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...egories/nov60/
Save 70-85% off in NovHot category:
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...gories/novhot/
Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale! 60% OFF SRP price. Now through 11/12/2021.
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...egories/nov60/
Save 70-85% off in NovHot category:
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...gories/novhot/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off