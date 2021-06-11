DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

VCI Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

VCI Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale

   
Old 11-06-21, 01:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,943
Received 122 Likes on 93 Posts
VCI Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale
A couple of sales at VCI (including the Flicker Alley Pickford titles noted in another thread):

Post-Halloween Pre-Black Friday November Sale! 60% OFF SRP price. Now through 11/12/2021.
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...egories/nov60/

Save 70-85% off in NovHot category:
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro...gories/novhot/
Brian T is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.