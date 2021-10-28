Barnes & Noble: 50% Off Criterion titles from 10/29/21 through 11/29/21
That sure snuck up quickly!
There are murmurs that Criterion's first wave of UHD releases will not be included in the sale, but I guess we'll find out for sure tomorrow.
