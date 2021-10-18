DVD Talk Forum

10-18-21, 08:37 AM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 3,342
Received 28 Likes on 25 Posts
What is On Sale Today At Amazon
Amazon has a section showing what currently is on sale. It updates as things go on and off sale. I found it using an old Black Friday link. This includes both blu rays and DVDs.

Amazon Amazon

FYI "The Epic Deals", when they have them, also show up here.
Last edited by Classic Films; 10-18-21 at 09:13 AM.
