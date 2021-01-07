DVD Talk Forum

Adam Tyner
Camp Arrow Video Part II (runs through July 26th, 2021)
More than 600 titles on sale!

Don't make the mistake I did! There's a 10% off coupon -- welcomejuly21 -- that I forgot about. I also dragged my feet on finalizing my order, so I missed out on Versus. (I picked up Phantom Lady, The Big Clock, The Suspicious Death of a Minor, the Invisible Man double feature, and the UHD BD of Tremors.)

If you don't want to futz with importing from the UK or if there are US-only titles you're interested in, check out Diabolik DVD's Camp Arrow sale.
