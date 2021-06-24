DVD Talk Forum

Severin Nukes the Mid Year Sale 2021 (6/25 - 6/28)

   
Severin Nukes the Mid Year Sale 2021 (6/25 - 6/28)


Midnight EST Friday6/25 through 11:59:59 PM PST Monday 6/28

https://severinpolicies.com/

Here are the NINE New Release Titles that will be debuting at our Mid Year Sale:

  • Jess Franco’s The House of Lost Women [2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack] $28/Region Free
  • Jess Franco’s Black Boots, Leather Whip [Blu-ray] $24/Region Free
  • Lucio Fulci’s Warriors of the Year 2072 [2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray] $28/Region A
  • Guy Magar’s Retribution [3-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray w/Slipcover + CD Soundtrack] $36/Region Free
  • Joe D’Amato’s Endgame [2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack] $28/Region A
  • Mark Savage’s The Masturbating Gunman [Blu-ray] $20/Region Free
  • Ruggero Deodato’s Raiders of Atlantis [Blu-ray] $24/Region A
  • Paul Morrissey’s Blood For Dracula [3-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Digipack w/Slipcover] $45/Region Free
  • MYSTERY BLU-RAY TITLE VERY Limited Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray with an unpromotable Slipcover] (debuts Saturday, June 26 at 11:59:59 PM EST and will ONLY be available for the remainder of the sale) $32/Region A


Severin Films Podcast Episode 12 - Nuke the Mid-Year Sale Part 1

Severin Films Podcast Episode 13 - Nuke the Mid-Year Sale Part 2


Severin Mid-Year Sale Recommendations w/ Tim Lucas:
Spoiler:


I'm definitely eyeing that book.
