Severin Nukes the Mid Year Sale 2021 (6/25 - 6/28)
Midnight EST Friday6/25 through 11:59:59 PM PST Monday 6/28
https://severinpolicies.com/
Here are the NINE New Release Titles that will be debuting at our Mid Year Sale:
- Jess Franco’s The House of Lost Women [2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack] $28/Region Free
- Jess Franco’s Black Boots, Leather Whip [Blu-ray] $24/Region Free
- Lucio Fulci’s Warriors of the Year 2072 [2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray] $28/Region A
- Guy Magar’s Retribution [3-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray w/Slipcover + CD Soundtrack] $36/Region Free
- Joe D’Amato’s Endgame [2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack] $28/Region A
- Mark Savage’s The Masturbating Gunman [Blu-ray] $20/Region Free
- Ruggero Deodato’s Raiders of Atlantis [Blu-ray] $24/Region A
- Paul Morrissey’s Blood For Dracula [3-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Digipack w/Slipcover] $45/Region Free
- MYSTERY BLU-RAY TITLE VERY Limited Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray with an unpromotable Slipcover] (debuts Saturday, June 26 at 11:59:59 PM EST and will ONLY be available for the remainder of the sale) $32/Region A
Severin Films Podcast Episode 12 - Nuke the Mid-Year Sale Part 1
Severin Films Podcast Episode 13 - Nuke the Mid-Year Sale Part 2
Severin Mid-Year Sale Recommendations w/ Tim Lucas:
Spoiler:
I'm definitely eyeing that book.
