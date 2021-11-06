DVD Talk Forum

Old 06-11-21, 04:00 AM
Target: : Buy Two Get One Free Movies + More Sunday June 13th - June 19th


Target: Buy Two Get One Free Movies, Books, Video Games, Board Games, Activity Sets & Puzzles (Exclusions Apply) **Valid Sunday, June 13th - June 19th**
https://www.target.com/c/movies-music-books/-/N-5xsxe
I Will update the link once the sale becomes live

I figured this could use its own thread. For the first time in a while, I do not plan to buy much if anything. Maybe mostly books for my kids.

For those interested, starting Sunday June 13th - June 19th, Target will be offering Buy 2 Get 1 Free Select Movies, Books, Video Games, Board Games, Activity Sets & Puzzles.

Note, Excludes select video games, pre-order and new release movies, and LEGO. Items can be from any combination of movies, books, video games, board games, activity sets, and puzzles. The lowest-priced item will be free. Quantities limited; no rainchecks.

Buy 2 Get One Free (you can mix & match). Offer will be available online and in-store.

Additional Savings:

Use REDcard for an additional 5% off.
Last edited by JoeySeven; 06-11-21 at 04:34 AM.
