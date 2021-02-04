Are Are There Less of Us These Days, Or Less Deals?
#2
Premium Member
Re: Are Are There Less of Us These Days, Or Less Deals?
When there were a lot more sales and media in general. I still look for a good deal, but 98% of the time I just Amazon it during sales. So little I search for these days, and just about all of it is 4K and the occasional Arrow special edition and the like for me. I ditched buying pretty much else. No more TV shows for the most part.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off