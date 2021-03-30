ARROW VIDEO "Easter Carnage Sale" through April 13, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
ARROW VIDEO "Easter Carnage Sale" through April 13, 2021
For those that wait for these big ArrowUK Sales to load up of cheaper title -- it's started a bit early. Presumed end date is around April 13
Starting as low as £5 and including over 500 Blurays. Many of these titles are released in the US and UK, but usually are significantly cheaper from UK than
most US sales.
ArrowUK EASTER CARNAGE SALE 3/30 - 4/13
Caveats -- a lot of ArrowUK titles are Region A friendly, but only around half. Arrow lists region status in their descriptions, but it's only fairly accurate (if it says A+B you're probably safe), but many items they list REGION B are either Region Free or at least Region A+B
GoogleDoc Summary of ARROW UK known Region Compatibility
This is a pretty good start on know status mostly pulled from Bluray.com database.
Page 1 by Region Status (A friendly at the top -- possible in the middle -- B Locked at the bottom)
Page 2 -- item by release date
Page 3 - titles alphabetically
Shipping was increased a couple years ago so small order are quite expensive relatively and increase by weight rather than titles
Ballpark shipping costs to the US
Arrow shipping is based on weight, not items so it you have 2 disc sets or boxsets the numbers will change.
A single disc, basic Item seems to run around 100gm
Royal International Tracked -- not sure of the turnaround speed for this service.
up to 300gm 1-3 titles £8.
up to 500gm 4-5 £10.
up to 1000gm 6-10 items £12
up to 1500 11-15 £15
up to 2000 16-20 £18
US TNT Tracked -- this used to be DHL Express at 2-3 days so an extra benefit. Not sure of TNT speed, but they seem to be FedEx which I've had some Priority packages from them show up is 3-4 days too
2-5kg £25 21-50 items
Grindhouse Video is one of the retailers that sell ARROW US disc and is having a simultaneous sale.
SHipping is flat rate $5 or $10 depending on your order.
They have approx 200 items on sale including several that are US Exclusive and a couple that are sold out or not on sale in the UK
A bit of a warning -- this is essentially a one many shop and he only has a handful of disc on hand. As I understand, he orders discs from his ARROW Supplier as needed then ships them which the order in complete. This means it can take a while to get your order. I think he only accepts PAYPAL for payment though I could be wrong.
GHV Easter Carnage FAQ
GRINDHOUSE VIDEO ARROW US Easter Carnage Sale through April 13
These are the US ARROW Exclusive that GHV appears to have on sale.
ALICE SWEET ALICE BLU-RAY
BASKET CASE BLU-RAY
BLOODY BIRTHDAY (ARROW) BLU-RAY
CHILDREN OF THE CORN BLU-RAY
CHUD BLU-RAY
CREEPSHOW 2 BLU-RAY
DISTANT VOICES, STILL LIVES BLU-RAY
FLASH GORDON 4K ULTRA HD WITH SLIPCOVER
FLASH GORDON BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
KEOMA BLU-RAY
MALLRATS (LIMITED EDITION) BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
PSYCHOMANIA BLU-RAY/DVD
SILENT RUNNING BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE BLU-RAY
SOLID METAL NIGHTMARES: THE FILMS OF SHINYA TSUKAMOTO BLU-RAY [PRE-ORDER]
STRIP NUDE FOR YOUR KILLER (ARROW VIDEO) BLU-RAY
THE LAST STARFIGHTER BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
THE LOVELESS BLU-RAY
THE PASSION OF DARKLY NOON BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
TORSO BLU-RAY
WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOUR DAUGHTERS? BLU-RAY
WHO SAW HER DIE? BLU-RAY
In addition I could find a couple that aren't on sale at ARROWUK unless Arrow updates on the fly
SURVIVOR BALLADS $50
OOS in UK, but on sale at GHV.
Graveyards of Honor -- not sure, but this may be the non LE re-release
Requiescant -- a really quiet excellent Western
ZAVVI UK now joining is the Easter Sale -- certain items can be had cheaper at each of the sites so Compare and attack your choice of discs
ZAVVI UK ARROW SALE BOGO
Starting as low as £5 and including over 500 Blurays. Many of these titles are released in the US and UK, but usually are significantly cheaper from UK than
most US sales.
ArrowUK EASTER CARNAGE SALE 3/30 - 4/13
Caveats -- a lot of ArrowUK titles are Region A friendly, but only around half. Arrow lists region status in their descriptions, but it's only fairly accurate (if it says A+B you're probably safe), but many items they list REGION B are either Region Free or at least Region A+B
GoogleDoc Summary of ARROW UK known Region Compatibility
This is a pretty good start on know status mostly pulled from Bluray.com database.
Page 1 by Region Status (A friendly at the top -- possible in the middle -- B Locked at the bottom)
Page 2 -- item by release date
Page 3 - titles alphabetically
Shipping was increased a couple years ago so small order are quite expensive relatively and increase by weight rather than titles
Ballpark shipping costs to the US
Arrow shipping is based on weight, not items so it you have 2 disc sets or boxsets the numbers will change.
A single disc, basic Item seems to run around 100gm
Royal International Tracked -- not sure of the turnaround speed for this service.
up to 300gm 1-3 titles £8.
up to 500gm 4-5 £10.
up to 1000gm 6-10 items £12
up to 1500 11-15 £15
up to 2000 16-20 £18
US TNT Tracked -- this used to be DHL Express at 2-3 days so an extra benefit. Not sure of TNT speed, but they seem to be FedEx which I've had some Priority packages from them show up is 3-4 days too
2-5kg £25 21-50 items
Grindhouse Video is one of the retailers that sell ARROW US disc and is having a simultaneous sale.
SHipping is flat rate $5 or $10 depending on your order.
They have approx 200 items on sale including several that are US Exclusive and a couple that are sold out or not on sale in the UK
A bit of a warning -- this is essentially a one many shop and he only has a handful of disc on hand. As I understand, he orders discs from his ARROW Supplier as needed then ships them which the order in complete. This means it can take a while to get your order. I think he only accepts PAYPAL for payment though I could be wrong.
GHV Easter Carnage FAQ
GRINDHOUSE VIDEO ARROW US Easter Carnage Sale through April 13
These are the US ARROW Exclusive that GHV appears to have on sale.
ALICE SWEET ALICE BLU-RAY
BASKET CASE BLU-RAY
BLOODY BIRTHDAY (ARROW) BLU-RAY
CHILDREN OF THE CORN BLU-RAY
CHUD BLU-RAY
CREEPSHOW 2 BLU-RAY
DISTANT VOICES, STILL LIVES BLU-RAY
FLASH GORDON 4K ULTRA HD WITH SLIPCOVER
FLASH GORDON BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
KEOMA BLU-RAY
MALLRATS (LIMITED EDITION) BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
PSYCHOMANIA BLU-RAY/DVD
SILENT RUNNING BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE BLU-RAY
SOLID METAL NIGHTMARES: THE FILMS OF SHINYA TSUKAMOTO BLU-RAY [PRE-ORDER]
STRIP NUDE FOR YOUR KILLER (ARROW VIDEO) BLU-RAY
THE LAST STARFIGHTER BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
THE LOVELESS BLU-RAY
THE PASSION OF DARKLY NOON BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER
TORSO BLU-RAY
WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOUR DAUGHTERS? BLU-RAY
WHO SAW HER DIE? BLU-RAY
In addition I could find a couple that aren't on sale at ARROWUK unless Arrow updates on the fly
SURVIVOR BALLADS $50
OOS in UK, but on sale at GHV.
Graveyards of Honor -- not sure, but this may be the non LE re-release
Requiescant -- a really quiet excellent Western
ZAVVI UK now joining is the Easter Sale -- certain items can be had cheaper at each of the sites so Compare and attack your choice of discs
ZAVVI UK ARROW SALE BOGO
Last edited by hariseldon; 03-30-21 at 11:01 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off