ARROW VIDEO "Easter Carnage Sale" through April 13, 2021

For those that wait for these big ArrowUK Sales to load up of cheaper title -- it's started a bit early. Presumed end date is around April 13

Starting as low as £5 and including over 500 Blurays. Many of these titles are released in the US and UK, but usually are significantly cheaper from UK than

most US sales.

- a lot of ArrowUK titles are Region A friendly, but only around half. Arrow lists region status in their descriptions, but it's only fairly accurate (if it says A+B you're probably safe), but many items they list REGION B are either Region Free or at least Region A+B

This is a pretty good start on know status mostly pulled from Bluray.com database.

Page 1 by Region Status (A friendly at the top -- possible in the middle -- B Locked at the bottom)

Page 2 -- item by release date

Page 3 - titles alphabetically

Shipping was increased a couple years ago so small order are quite expensive relatively and increase by weight rather than titles

Ballpark shipping costs to the US

, not items so it you have 2 disc sets or boxsets the numbers will change.

A single disc, basic Item seems to run around 100gm

Royal International Tracked -- not sure of the turnaround speed for this service.

-- this used to be DHL Express at 2-3 days so an extra benefit. Not sure of TNT speed, but they seem to be FedEx which I've had some Priority packages from them show up is 3-4 days too

is one of the retailers that sell ARROW US disc and is having a simultaneous sale.

SHipping is flat rate $5 or $10 depending on your order.

They have approx 200 items on sale including several that are US Exclusive and a couple that are sold out or not on sale in the UK

A bit of a warning -- this is essentially a one many shop and he only has a handful of disc on hand. As I understand, he orders discs from his ARROW Supplier as needed then ships them which the order in complete. This means it can take a while to get your order. I think he only accepts PAYPAL for payment though I could be wrong.

These are the US ARROW Exclusive that GHV appears to have on sale.

ALICE SWEET ALICE BLU-RAY

BASKET CASE BLU-RAY

BLOODY BIRTHDAY (ARROW) BLU-RAY

CHILDREN OF THE CORN BLU-RAY

CHUD BLU-RAY

CREEPSHOW 2 BLU-RAY

DISTANT VOICES, STILL LIVES BLU-RAY

FLASH GORDON 4K ULTRA HD WITH SLIPCOVER

FLASH GORDON BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER

KEOMA BLU-RAY

MALLRATS (LIMITED EDITION) BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER

PSYCHOMANIA BLU-RAY/DVD

SILENT RUNNING BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FIVE BLU-RAY

SOLID METAL NIGHTMARES: THE FILMS OF SHINYA TSUKAMOTO BLU-RAY [PRE-ORDER]

STRIP NUDE FOR YOUR KILLER (ARROW VIDEO) BLU-RAY

THE LAST STARFIGHTER BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER

THE LOVELESS BLU-RAY

THE PASSION OF DARKLY NOON BLU-RAY WITH SLIPCOVER

TORSO BLU-RAY

WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOUR DAUGHTERS? BLU-RAY

WHO SAW HER DIE? BLU-RAY

In addition I could find a couple that aren't on sale at ARROWUK unless Arrow updates on the fly

SURVIVOR BALLADS $50

OOS in UK, but on sale at GHV.

Graveyards of Honor -- not sure, but this may be the non LE re-release

Requiescant -- a really quiet excellent Western





ZAVVI UK now joining is the Easter Sale -- certain items can be had cheaper at each of the sites so Compare and attack your choice of discs