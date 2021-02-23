Deep Discount 70% or More Sale
Deep Discount 70% or More Sale
Here's the deal: I made an order last month for a few things that seemed to be obvious price mistakes. They were cancelled and I was sent a $5 code to make up for it. With that about to expire, I checked out the site today and there's a tab for movies & TV show discounted at 70% or more: 70% or more Movies Sale on DeepDiscount
There's some decent deals to be found on some TV shows on DVD for $3.99 and assorted BDs at that same price, all of which seem like they fit the sale. Then there's other items which were more surprising to find at that price. And some obvious price errors again. So order if you wish and play your hand at Deep Discount Roulette to see if anything comes through.
Best Actress Collection (DVD) - $3.99
Blue Murder - Set 1 (DVD) - $3.99
ESPN: O.J. Made in America (BD) - $3.99
Fast & Furious 8 Movie Collection (DVD) - $3.99
Monterey Pop (Criterion BD) - $3.99
Revolution: Season 1 (BD) - $3.99
Victoria: Season 1 (BD) - $3.99
Brave (BD) - $3.99
Doctor Strange (BD) - $3.99
Monsters University (BD) - $3.99
Sleeping Beauty (BD) - $3.99
Batman Complete Series (BD) - $4.71
Game of Thrones: Seasons 1-6 (BD) - $5.65 (there's a few individual seasons at $3.99)
The Godfather Collection (BD) - $3.99
Life & Planet Earth (BD) - $4.26
Masterpiece: Downton Abbey: Seasons 1-5 (BD) - $4.01
Star Trek Next Gen: Seasons 1-3 (DVD) - $3.99
The Walking Dead: Seasons 1-3 (BD) - $4.25
Wire in the Blood: Complete Series (DVD) - $3.99
You'll find a few other things that I failed to note. There's 2,000 listings at around $4 each to scroll through. Good luck! Hope I don't sabotage my own chances of scoring by sharing with folks here, but there's only one way to find out.
