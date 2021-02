Deep Discount 70% or More Sale

Here's the deal: I made an order last month for a few things that seemed to be obvious price mistakes. They were cancelled and I was sent a $5 code to make up for it. With that about to expire, I checked out the site today and there's a tab for movies & TV show discounted at 70% or more: 70% or more Movies Sale on DeepDiscount There's some decent deals to be found on some TV shows on DVD for $3.99 and assorted BDs at that same price, all of which seem like they fit the sale. Then there's other items which were more surprising to find at that price. And some obvious price errors again. So order if you wish and play your hand at Deep Discount Roulette to see if anything comes through.Best Actress Collection (DVD) - $3.99Blue Murder - Set 1 (DVD) - $3.99ESPN: O.J. Made in America (BD) - $3.99Fast & Furious 8 Movie Collection (DVD) - $3.99Monterey Pop (Criterion BD) - $3.99Revolution: Season 1 (BD) - $3.99Victoria: Season 1 (BD) - $3.99Brave (BD) - $3.99Doctor Strange (BD) - $3.99Monsters University (BD) - $3.99Sleeping Beauty (BD) - $3.99Batman Complete Series (BD) - $4.71Game of Thrones: Seasons 1-6 (BD) - $5.65 (there's a few individual seasons at $3.99)The Godfather Collection (BD) - $3.99Life & Planet Earth (BD) - $4.26Masterpiece: Downton Abbey: Seasons 1-5 (BD) - $4.01Star Trek Next Gen: Seasons 1-3 (DVD) - $3.99The Walking Dead: Seasons 1-3 (BD) - $4.25Wire in the Blood: Complete Series (DVD) - $3.99You'll find a few other things that I failed to note. There's 2,000 listings at around $4 each to scroll through. Good luck! Hope I don't sabotage my own chances of scoring by sharing with folks here, but there's only one way to find out.