CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting FEBRUARY 23, 2021 Noon ET for 24 HRS
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting FEBRUARY 23, 2021 Noon ET for 24 HRS
CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting FEBRUARY 23, 2021 Noon ET for 24 HRS
A couple people report getting emails about the Flash Sale starting tomorrow. I've not gotten an email yet, but it seems strong enough evidence if 2 or 3 different people have now received notice. If not the mods can delete or lock the thread until later.
If the Sale follows the usual and normal rules (if not I'll update the post ASAP):
50% off MSRP (not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, many things did come back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.
The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient.
Free Shipping at $50 in the Lower 48 US otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $8.95 UPS
Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO USPS PRIORITY MAIL
FREE SHIPPING has always been calculated before applying any promo rewards or Gift Certificates are deducted. I think it's also pre-tax so 49.97 + tax isn't free.
No International orders other than Canada. The last few sales, a CA site obstructedviews.com has run a parallel sale of 40-50% off items with lower shipping costs and shipped from within
the borders so faster and no worries about extra customs fees.
DHL Express $23USD Flat Rate
Customs and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customer
Sales Tax has been expanded and now required for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.
Criterion Loyalty program -- $50Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.
If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don;t expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be there next sale.
All items MSRP $39.99 unless otherwise listed
CRITERION RELEASED SINCE LAST FLASH SALE ENDED
CRITERION RELEASED AFTER NOV 2020 B&N SALE
A couple people report getting emails about the Flash Sale starting tomorrow. I've not gotten an email yet, but it seems strong enough evidence if 2 or 3 different people have now received notice. If not the mods can delete or lock the thread until later.
If the Sale follows the usual and normal rules (if not I'll update the post ASAP):
50% off MSRP (not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, many things did come back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.
The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient.
Free Shipping at $50 in the Lower 48 US otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $8.95 UPS
Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO USPS PRIORITY MAIL
FREE SHIPPING has always been calculated before applying any promo rewards or Gift Certificates are deducted. I think it's also pre-tax so 49.97 + tax isn't free.
No International orders other than Canada. The last few sales, a CA site obstructedviews.com has run a parallel sale of 40-50% off items with lower shipping costs and shipped from within
the borders so faster and no worries about extra customs fees.
DHL Express $23USD Flat Rate
Customs and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customer
Sales Tax has been expanded and now required for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.
Criterion Loyalty program -- $50Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.
If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don;t expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be there next sale.
All items MSRP $39.99 unless otherwise listed
CRITERION RELEASED SINCE LAST FLASH SALE ENDED
- Parasite Blu-ray 715515252614 27-Oct-2020
- Girlfriends Blu-ray 715515249218 10-Nov-2020
- Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai Blu-ray 715515252812 17-Nov-2020
- Moonstruck Blu-ray 715515253017 17-Nov-2020
- The Irishman Blu-ray 715515253215 24-Nov-2020
- Essential Fellini Blu-ray 715515252515 24-Nov-2020 $250
CRITERION RELEASED AFTER NOV 2020 B&N SALE
- Crash Blu-ray 715515253611 1-Dec-2020
- Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Two Takes by William Greaves Blu-ray 715515252010 8-Dec-2020
- Mouchette Blu-ray 715515253819 8-Dec-2020
- Amores Perros Blu-ray 715515253413 15-Dec-2020
- Three Films by Luis Buñuel Blu-ray 715515254816 5-Jan-2020 $100
- Minding the Gap Blu-ray 715515254212 12-Jan-2020
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese Blu-ray 715515254410 19-Jan-2020
- The Ascent Blu-ray 715515254618 26-Jan-2020
- The Parallax View Blu-ray 715515254915 9-Feb-2021
- Mandabi Blu-ray 715515255110 16-Feb-2021
- Smooth Talk Blu-ray 715515255714 23-Feb-2021
- Chop Shop Blu-ray 715515255516 23-Feb-2021
- Man Push Cart Blu-ray 715515255318 23-Feb-2021
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off