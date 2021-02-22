CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting FEBRUARY 23, 2021 Noon ET for 24 HRS

Parasite Blu-ray 715515252614 27-Oct-2020

Girlfriends Blu-ray 715515249218 10-Nov-2020

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai Blu-ray 715515252812 17-Nov-2020

Moonstruck Blu-ray 715515253017 17-Nov-2020

The Irishman Blu-ray 715515253215 24-Nov-2020

Essential Fellini Blu-ray 715515252515 24-Nov-2020 $250

Crash Blu-ray 715515253611 1-Dec-2020

Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Two Takes by William Greaves Blu-ray 715515252010 8-Dec-2020

Mouchette Blu-ray 715515253819 8-Dec-2020

Amores Perros Blu-ray 715515253413 15-Dec-2020

Three Films by Luis Buñuel Blu-ray 715515254816 5-Jan-2020 $100

Minding the Gap Blu-ray 715515254212 12-Jan-2020

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese Blu-ray 715515254410 19-Jan-2020

The Ascent Blu-ray 715515254618 26-Jan-2020

The Parallax View Blu-ray 715515254915 9-Feb-2021

Mandabi Blu-ray 715515255110 16-Feb-2021

Smooth Talk Blu-ray 715515255714 23-Feb-2021

Chop Shop Blu-ray 715515255516 23-Feb-2021

Man Push Cart Blu-ray 715515255318 23-Feb-2021

A couple people report getting emails about the Flash Sale starting tomorrow. I've not gotten an email yet, but it seems strong enough evidence if 2 or 3 different people have now received notice. If not the mods can delete or lock the thread until later.If the Sale follows the usual and normal rules (if not I'll update the post ASAP):(not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, many things did come back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient.otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $8.95 UPSShipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO USPS PRIORITY MAILFREE SHIPPING has always been calculated before applying any promo rewards or Gift Certificates are deducted. I think it's also pre-tax so 49.97 + tax isn't free.. The last few sales, a CA site obstructedviews.com has run a parallel sale of 40-50% off items with lower shipping costs and shipped from withinthe borders so faster and no worries about extra customs fees.DHL Express $23USD Flat RateCustoms and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customerhas been expanded and now required for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.-- $50Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don;t expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be there next sale.All items MSRP $39.99 unless otherwise listed