01-10-21
Walmart - Select Criterion Blu-rays at 50% Off
For those who cant wait for Barnes & Noble in July, Walmart has a selection of Criterion Blu-ray titles available for $19.99. Not too many newer releases but enough to make a haul if you were looking for older items.
