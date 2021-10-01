Walmart - Select Criterion Blu-rays at 50% Off
Walmart - Select Criterion Blu-rays at 50% Off
For those who cant wait for Barnes & Noble in July, Walmart has a selection of Criterion Blu-ray titles available for $19.99. Not too many newer releases but enough to make a haul if you were looking for older items.
