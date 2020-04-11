Discount Home Video deals
Discount Home Video deals
Talk about a generic thread title, but not sure how else to name it, or where else to post it, really!
Got an email today announcing a new overstock site called Discount Home Video, launched by the "movie loving web geeks who were behind the scenes running the Twilight Time store."
https://discounthomevideo.com/
Stock so far is fairly mainstream stuff for now, from mainstream labels (Warner, Fox, Universal, Paramount, Sony, BBC, ESPN and PBS), and the prices don't compare favourable with, say, Hamilton or Amazon Marketplace, but maybe they'll be able to get larger bulk buys at cheaper rates in the future, as well as stock from smaller and cult labels as time goes on.
Brian, based on our past relationship with you at Twilight Time Movies, we wanted to let you know we are launching a new DVD and Blu-ray store: Discount Home Video. We are the same group of movie-loving web geeks who were behind the scenes running the Twilight Time Movies store. We just launched a brand new site and fulfillment center. We have a new partner who buys overstock titles (many no longer available at retail) directly from the studios and is allowing us to make them available to you at discount prices. You will find movies from all genres: TV series, documentaries, some numbered limited-edition box sets, and more! We are starting the launch with a small group of titles, but will be adding more each week. We have limited quantities of many titles, so when they are gone, they will be gone. In the weeks ahead, you will want to check back often -- consider each visit an adventure with this dynamic inventory, you never know what will be added or sold out.
We invite you to check out the new store and tell us what you think of the site and the variety of the titles.
Ready to order? We ship next business day via USPS and Fed Ex (currently U.S. only). We take PayPal, Amazon Pay, and all major credit cards. Apple Pay is coming soon.
If you have any trouble placing your order at Discount Home Video, simply reply to this email and we'll be happy to help.
