DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Blu-ray Bargains
Reload this Page >

B & N Criterion Sale will there still be one this November???

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Blu-ray Bargains Post and Discuss Blu-ray Related Bargains

B & N Criterion Sale will there still be one this November???

   
Old 10-26-20, 03:40 PM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2020
Location: Bristol, CT.
Posts: 32
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
B & N Criterion Sale will there still be one this November???
Anyone have any info on the possibility? Heard B & N moving towards bankruptcy!?
Thanks
smm1958 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-26-20, 04:34 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 1,088
Received 63 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: B & N Criterion Sale will there still be one this November???

hariseldon is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Blu-ray Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.